CHINA: In a jaw-dropping case that has stunned China, a man from Jilin province managed to maintain secret relationships with five different women, all living in the same housing complex, without any of them realizing they were sharing the same man.

Even more astonishing, one of these women lived in the same building as his legal wife.

According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the man, known by the pseudonym Xiaojun, kept his complex web of deceit hidden for over four years, sparking disbelief and intense discussion on Chinese social media.

His elaborate charade finally crumbled after one of his victims, Xiaoxin, discovered the truth and reported him to the police.

The man behind the mask

Xiaojun, whose age remains undisclosed, grew up in a financially struggling family in northeastern China. His mother worked as a bathhouse attendant, and his father took on part-time construction jobs.

However, Xiaojun managed to convince his wife, Xiaojia, that he was part of a wealthy “second-generation” family. To further the illusion, he often gifted her counterfeit luxury items he purchased online.

After Xiaojia became pregnant, the couple registered their marriage. But soon after, Xiaojia discovered the truth about Xiaojun’s humble background and financial struggles.

Despite the deception, she chose not to divorce him but instead raised their child independently, ultimately evicting him from their home.

Multiple affairs, one complex

Barely a week after being kicked out, Xiaojun met a new woman, Xiaohong, through an online game.

Using the same manipulative tactics, he won her over and convinced her to lend him 140,000 yuan (US$19,700) for a supposed home renovation project.

Instead of using the money as promised, Xiaojun used it to maintain his “wealthy” persona.

He even rented a flat in the same residential building where his wife lived, cohabiting with Xiaohong after she became pregnant. But this was just the beginning.

Xiaojun continued to juggle relationships with four other women in the same complex — university students Xiaomin and Xiaoxin, as well as nurse Xiaolan.

He defrauded these women out of various sums, ranging from 8,000 yuan to 15,000 yuan, under false pretences.

Xiaojun’s manipulation reached a peak when Xiaoxin, one of his victims, asked him to repay a loan of 10,000 yuan for her tuition fees.

In response, Xiaojun rented a luxury car, met her in person, and handed her a black plastic bag, claiming it contained 100,000 yuan. He instructed her not to open it, saying it was for “important business.”

A month later, feeling increasingly neglected by Xiaojun, Xiaoxin opened the bag – only to find it was filled with practice cash used by bank staff to simulate counting banknotes.

Furious and betrayed, she reported Xiaojun to the police.

The shocking revelation

Only after the authorities apprehended Xiaojun did his two main partners – Xiaojia and Xiaohong – discover they had been involved with the same man.

The two women, who were out with their children in the same complex, were shocked when they received calls from law enforcement informing them of the situation.

While it remains unclear how Xiaojun managed to keep his affairs under wraps for so long, his elaborate ruse finally came to an end.

Justice served

Xiaojun was recently sentenced to nine years and six months in prison and fined 120,000 yuan for fraud, bigamy, and theft.

Authorities also confiscated 280,000 yuan of his illegal gains, which were returned to his victims.

The case has ignited a firestorm of reactions online, with many questioning how he managed to balance such a complicated and deceitful life.

“Is this really not a joke? How did he manage his time with five women without being caught?” one social media user wondered.

Others were more critical of his brazen actions:

“He is truly taking ‘The safest place is the most dangerous place’ to an expert level,” commented one user, while another remarked:

“Even TV dramas would not dare write such a plot. Four years, all in the same complex – he created his harem!”

The story has captivated Chinese netizens and served as a reminder of the lengths some will go to deceive those closest to them.