CHINA: In a remarkable account that has captivated the Chinese internet, a young man named Zhao Zijian emerged as a figure of both admiration and scepticism due to his astonishing academic achievements.

SCMP reported that at just 29 years old, Zhao boasts an impressive array of qualifications, including two postdoctoral degrees, four PhDs, and four master’s degrees, along with memberships in over 20 academic organizations.

Impressive resume

Zhao’s journey into the spotlight began when the Inner Mongolian National Culture and Art Research Institute announced his appointment as a researcher, revealing his extraordinary academic credentials.

His doctoral degrees span diverse fields such as performing arts, psychology, education, and biblical studies, earned from institutions like a “Catholic university” in South Korea and the Lyceum of the Philippines University.

Adding to his impressive resume, Zhao claims to hold master’s degrees in communications, Buddhist studies, and mindfulness studies from prestigious institutions like the University of Hong Kong and universities in Spain.

His academic prowess extends to 22 memberships in various academic societies across economics, medicine, and other fields, and he has authored 24 “high-level” academic articles with an impressive impact factor of “28+.”

Questionable qualifications

However, Zhao’s meteoric rise has not been without controversy. Many have questioned the feasibility of achieving such a vast array of degrees, given the typical duration of PhD programs.

The institute initially suspended its collaboration with Zhao and initiated an investigation into his qualifications.

The investigation revealed that while Zhao’s four master’s degrees passed official verification from the Chinese Service Centre for Scholarly Exchange (CSCSE), only one of his PhDs was verified, with another still under review.

Zhao reportedly did not intend to verify the remaining two PhDs.

Despite the controversy, the institute confirmed that Zhao met their requirements for the researcher position and expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to him.

The debate rages on online, with many questioning the legitimacy of Zhao’s degrees.

It has been noted that some of his qualifications were obtained online, and the Miguel de Cervantes European University, from which he claimed a degree, is not listed on the official verification roster.

Additionally, many of his academic memberships are public or student memberships that can be acquired with a fee.

Zhao’s story has sparked a broader conversation about the value of academic titles and the importance of genuine contributions to research.

It has also highlighted China’s ongoing efforts to combat academic shortcuts and ensure the integrity of scholarly achievements.

China has taken significant steps to address these issues in recent years, including publishing directories to assess the quality of overseas universities and their social sciences programs.

One notable case involved a university head in Hunan province who was dismissed after spending millions to send educators to Adamson University in the Philippines for rapid doctoral degrees.

As the debate continues, Zhao’s story serves as a reminder of the complexities of academic achievement and the importance of rigorous verification processes to maintain the standards of scholarly excellence.