JAPAN: In the northern Japanese prefecture of Hokkaido, 36-year-old Ryuta Watanabe has embarked on an unconventional journey to become the “god of marriage.”

Living a life that defies traditional norms, Watanabe has four wives and two girlfriends, with aspirations to father 54 children, according to a report published by SCMP.

This Japanese 35-Year-Old Man, Watanabe Ryuta, is a Self-Professed Expert When it Comes To Mooching Off His Four Wives & Two Girlfriends! While He’s A Stay-At-Home Parent & Husband, His Ladies Go Out To Provide For The House! This Dude is a Real Japanese Urban Legend! HAHA, LMAO pic.twitter.com/6wZ6DUMfb5 — Ahmadov Khatibov (Lebanese Emperor/Samurai)🗲👻 (@AhmadKhatibLB) June 20, 2024

This unique family setup has captured the attention of many, sparking both intrigue and debate.

“God” of common-law marriage

Watanabe’s wives are of the common-law variety, meaning they are recognized as partners in a marriage-like relationship without formal registration.

This arrangement is based on long-term cohabitation and shared responsibilities. Despite the legal constraints, Watanabe’s family life is far from conventional.

Already the father of 10 children, Watanabe resides with two of his offspring and three of his wives. In a surprising twist, he takes on the role of a househusband, managing the household chores, cooking, and childcare.

The monthly expenses, nearly 914,000 yen (approximately S$8000), are shared among his wives and girlfriends.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Sentinel (@thesentineldigital)

Watanabe’s journey to this unconventional lifestyle began six years ago when, feeling depressed and living on welfare, his girlfriend dumped him.

This event prompted him to start dating multiple women through dating apps, leading to his current situation.

To father 54 children

On a recent appearance on the Japanese TV show Abema Prime, Watanabe shared his philosophy: “I just love women. As long as we love each other equally, there won’t be any problems.”

He also revealed that each of his wives has her own room and that he rotates sleeping with them every night.

Claiming to have intercourse more than 28 times a week, Watanabe insists his wives never get jealous and instead get along like friends.

Watanabe’s ultimate goal is to surpass the record set by Tokugawa Ienari, a shogun who fathered around 53 children with 27 concubines during the Edo Period.

By aiming for 54 children, Watanabe seeks to cement his name in history.

Despite the illegality of polygamy in Japan, Watanabe’s unconventional family lifestyle has garnered attention on social media.

While some criticize the potential impact on his children’s upbringing, others respect his unorthodox choices.

As Watanabe continues to seek new wives to fulfil his ambitions, his story remains a fascinating glimpse into the vastness of modern relationships.

Can this be allowed in Singapore?

During the 1950s, Singaporean law permitted men to have multiple spouses, reflecting a period when women in the country were significantly disadvantaged compared to men.

Female education was limited, employment opportunities for women were scarce, and when they did find work, they were often compensated at a fraction of the rate paid to men.

The practice of polygamy was sanctioned, and the legal rights of wives were not adequately safeguarded.

The tide began to turn with the People’s Action Party (PAP) championing the Women’s Charter, a pivotal legislative act designed to safeguard women’s rights.

Following their victory in the General Elections of June 1959, the PAP government moved to fulfil its pledges to Singaporean women, as outlined in their election manifesto “The Tasks Ahead.”

This document committed the party to establishing laws that would mandate monogamous marriages, create job opportunities for women, ensure fair wages for equal work, support widows and orphans, and promote women’s political participation.