CHINA: Xie Qingshuai, a 26-year-old man from Xingtai, Hebei province, is making headlines for his decision to turn down extravagant gifts from his newly discovered biological father.

After being abducted at just three months old, Xie was reunited with his family in December last year, but he has recently chosen to reject three flats and a car offered to him, saying he doesn’t want to become a “rich second-generation”.

South China Morning Post reported that Xie’s life took a dramatic turn on January 20, 1999, when he was kidnapped. His biological parents, successful business owners in the construction industry, spent over a decade and a fortune of more than one million yuan (around $140,000) searching for their son.

Their perseverance paid off when Xie was finally found and returned to them on December 1, 2023.

Many assumed that Xie’s newfound wealth would change his life overnight, and he was humorously dubbed an “orphan turned wealthy second-generation” by netizens.

However, in a candid interview on December 5 with Shandong Radio and TV, Xie revealed that he had declined the generous gifts from his father. He expressed concern that accepting such wealth might alter his values and lead to reckless spending.

“I feared that accepting these gifts might change my outlook,” Xie said. “Suddenly becoming ‘second-generation rich’ is like the protagonist in Hello Mr. Billionaire, who goes from rags to riches and starts spending extravagantly. I didn’t want that to happen to me.”

In the 2018 film Hello Mr. Billionaire, the main character must spend an enormous sum in 30 days to inherit a vast fortune. Mindful of the potential pitfalls of sudden wealth, Xie added, “I told my dad I just need a flat for my future home. I want to marry my girlfriend soon and can buy my car even if I have to work hard for it.”

Xie’s journey has not been without controversy. After the family reunion, he quickly ventured into live-streaming, drawing criticism for appearing to “cash in on sympathy”.

His live-streaming career began just 23 days after he was reunited with his biological family, sparking accusations that he was rushing to capitalize on the emotional moment.

As a result, he paused his live-streaming activities, but in July 2024, Xie launched his studio and began live-stream e-commerce, which quickly gained popularity.

Xie’s first five live-stream sessions attracted over 20 million viewers and generated sales of around 50 million yuan (roughly $7 million).

Defending his decision to engage in live-streaming, Xie said, “The revenue allows me to support my family and help others. I believe that not utilizing this opportunity would be a waste.”

His rejection of material wealth and entrepreneurial drive have sparked widespread online discussion. Many admire his clarity and self-restraint.

One person commented, “This young man is truly clear-headed. How many could resist such tempting gifts from their father?”

However, not everyone is convinced. Some argue that if Xie had not succeeded in live-streaming, he might have been more inclined to accept his father’s gifts.

One sceptic remarked, “If he relied on a regular job, he would have been happy to accept the gifts.”

Xie’s story shines a light on the tens of thousands of children who go missing each year in China, with many trafficked for illegal adoptions.

Despite his turbulent start in life, Xie’s thoughtful approach to wealth and fame is inspiring others to reflect on the true value of family and personal integrity.