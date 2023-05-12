Mother reunites with son 13 years after he was “kidnapped” by his father

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean mother finally reunited with her son 13 years after he was “kidnapped” by his father and taken to Jakarta, where he was not allowed to contact his mother.

“The pain of not being able to hold your child… only Allah knows,” Seri said.

Seri Fatmawati took to TikTok to share the story of how her son Irfan was “kidnapped” by his father at the age of four and deliberately kept away from her, although she had sole custody of the child and even filed a police report.

“Irfan was kidnapped by his father when he was 4 years old… His father brought him back to Jakarta…” she wrote in her TikTok.

“His father and his family on the other side prevented us from seeing each other,” she said.

Irfan had to come back to do national service and Seri hopes “he will call Singapore his home”.

“If no NS, maybe dont know long tak dapat (can’t) see him,” she wrote in the comments.

“Never ever try to separate your child from his or her parent or sibling, it’s very awful thing to do to a child,” Seri expressed.

“Any parents in such situation, don’t give up and always pray to be reunited with your child,” she said.

Seri shared on Instagram a picture taken at Changi Airport on December 17 last year when she was reunited with her son after 13 years.

Four months later, it can be seen from Seri’s Instagram that Irfan is still in Singapore with his mother and is enjoying life here.

Since coming back in Singapore, Irfan has been to the dentist for the first time, has tried bowling for the first time and has also been engaging in lots of volunteer work with his mother’s encouragement.

“My family is complete now,” Seri concluded happily.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to Seri for more information.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg