Chan Chun Sing impersonator found on Twitter

Singapore — Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing has found an impersonator on Twitter.

“Nothing to see here. Keep safe and carry on. CCS,” Mr Chan wrote on his Facebook page on Tuesday (Apr 20), posting an image of his Twitter impersonator’s profile page, stamped “Fake Account”.

The minister, though active on Facebook, does not have an official Twitter account.

The fake Twitter account was created this month and has posted content only on Apr 10 when it sent out five tweets. It currently has 12 followers, and is following 90 accounts.

Most of the tweets were identical to Mr Chan’s Facebook posts, with the impersonator copying them word-for-word.

Netizens are joking about the impersonator’s Twitter handle @ChanChunSingMP1, saying the last three characters, “MP1”, gave the game away — that it was not the minister’s page but the work of an impersonator. They are also saying that the impersonator is very “boh liao”, which means “meddlesome behaviour”.

Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan Jin was also impersonated in the past. His pictures were used to create a fake profile by the name of Ben on the dating app Tinder in January.

The police ask people to be wary of unverified social media pages.

Denise Teh is an intern at The Independent SG.

