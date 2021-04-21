Home News Police save monitor lizard 'just chilling’ in the middle of the...

Police save monitor lizard ‘just chilling’ in the middle of the road

The cops waved the lizard goodbye at Kallang Basin

Fb screengrab: Just Keep Thinking

Author

Anna Maria Romero

Date

Category

Home News
- Advertisement -

Singapore—It was a good thing it was a Sunday and traffic was light, or a poor, albeit quite big, monitor lizard lounging in the middle of the road might have lost its life.

What made it even better was that a pair of police officers, a man and a woman, came along to save the day.

The male officer, in particular, proved to be the man of the hour.

After putting on gloves, he tried to help the lizard make it to safety by gently nudging the back of its head and prodding its tail in the right direction, as well as pointing to the grassy area on the side of the road.

- Advertisement -

When the lizard did not seem to take the hint, the officer gingerly carried it to safety, and the group that was watching erupted in cheers.

Then the police brought the creature to the shoreline of the Kallang Basin, where the female officer can be seen waving goodbye to it.

The creature was saved from becoming roadkill by the neighbourhood police, one young woman pointed out in the short video clip that captured the rescue.

News reports say that the group that filmed the incident was from the educational website Just Keep Thinking.

One of the young men can be heard describing the lizard as “just chilling”.

Last Sunday (Apr 18), they saw the lizard in the middle of Republic Avenue in Kallang and called the police for help.

The video was also uploaded on the popular ROADS.sg Facebook page, where the police seem to have gained new fans, since rescuing animals is not, strictly speaking, their duty.

Later, Just Keep Thinking posted a photo comparing monitor lizards to Komodo dragons.

/TISG

 

Read also: Monitor lizard eats python whole in Ulu Pandan canal, throws up and burps

Monitor lizard eats python whole in Ulu Pandan canal, throws up and burps

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Pritam Singh praises his wife on her birthday for teaching Punjabi to children

Singapore — Workers' Party secretary-general Pritam Singh took to social media on Friday (Apr 16) to pay tribute to the special woman in his life. "Happy Birthday dear wife!," he wrote on Instagram "Just thought that the best way I can wish...
View Post
Featured News

Upper Serangoon condo residents losing sleep over 4 fridge-related fires in 2 months 

Singapore—There have been seven fridge-related fires at Riversails Condominium in the past three years, causing much alarm to its residents. Four of the incidents occurred just in the last two months -- the latest in a sixth-floor unit where a fridge caught...
View Post
Featured News

Post goes viral of man who wants to extend hospital stay as nobody cares for him at home

Singapore — A netizen has urged readers on Facebook to take care of their parents while they are still alive, after overhearing an elderly man in a hospital ask to stay longer since, he said, no one took care of him...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent