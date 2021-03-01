Home News Featured News Monitor lizard eats python whole in Ulu Pandan canal, throws up and...

Monitor lizard eats python whole in Ulu Pandan canal, throws up and burps

Suddenly, he regurgitated the snake and belched like a Singaporean who overate, says eyewitness

Photo: FB screengrab/Desmond Bond

Author

Hana O

Date

Category

Home NewsFeatured NewsIn the Hood
- Advertisement -

Singapore – A monitor lizard was spotted eating a large python in Ulu Pandan canal. Passers-by watched, snapped pictures and pressed the video button, but guess who threw up his lunch? The lizard. The python proved too much to swallow.

“Python hunted by jumbo monitor lizard,” wrote Facebook user Desmond Bond on Wednesday (Feb 24).

The one-minute video accompanying the post shows a monitor lizard munching on a python along Singapore’s Ulu Pandan canal.

The monitor lizard could be seen attempting to swallow the python whole.

- Advertisement -

Photo: FB screengrab/Desmond Bond

In a separate post, Facebook user Jennifer M Tan also documented the incident with a caption, “Dinner time at Ulu Pandan canal.”

Photo: FB screengrab/Jennifer M Tan

“He spent the longest time trying to swallow the whole snake but was struggling to fit it in,” wrote Ms Tan. The scene attracted quite a crowd, she added.

Photo: FB screengrab/Jennifer M Tan

“Suddenly, he regurgitated the snake!” wrote Ms Tan. She attached a photo of the snake released back onto the canal as the monitor lizard watched.

Ms Tan shared that the monitor lizard also “belched like a Singaporean who overate.”

“What a waste of effort! Truly bit off more than he could chew!” she commented. Another video showed the monitor lizard rinsing its mouth with the nearby water before leaving its uneaten meal.

Photo: FB screengrab/Jennifer M Tan

Monitor lizards devouring pythons in Singapore are not unusual. In June last year, two monitor lizards were spotted munching on a python’s carcass in Potong Pasir. A member of the public, Swen Einhaus, documented the scene in a video uploaded on Facebook./TISG

Read related: Woman finds 3m-long python swallowing pet dog near Holland Link apartment

Woman finds 3m-long python swallowing pet dog near Holland Link apartment

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Featured News

HOME decries “horrific, dehumanising, and abhorrent” abuse of Myanmar maid

A Singapore charity for helping migrant workers has expressed shock at the death of a domestic worker, abused by her employer. The abuse suffered by Myanmar maid Ms Piang Ngaih Don, 24, was “horrific, dehumanising, and abhorrent", said the Humanitarian Organisation...
View Post
Featured News

China’s Sinovac vaccine arrives in S’pore, awaiting approval for use

Singapore – The first shipment of China's Sinovac vaccine arrived in Singapore on Tuesday (Feb 23). The vaccine is currently awaiting approval by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) for use in Singapore. The Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Singapore...
View Post
Featured News

Pritam Singh: Many Singaporeans feel CDC mayor salaries of S$660,000 annually are “outrageous”

Speaking in Parliament on Wednesday (Feb 24), Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh said that many Singaporeans are of the view that the salaries of Community Development Council (CDC) mayors are "outrageous". He added that this was mainly because they are not...
View Post

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent