Woman finds 3m-long python swallowing pet dog near Holland Link apartment

Singapore — A woman looking for the family’s pet Pomeranian was devastated to see a three-metre-long python wrapped around the dog near her Holland Link residence.

The 39-year-old Australian national shared with zaobao.com her experience of searching for the dog, called Mia, only to see it being swallowed by a python.

On Monday (Jan 18), the woman had called for Mia in their apartment in Eleven@Holland at Holland Link but had received no reply. She began to worry after checking with her husband if he taken Mia to the office and found that he had not.

She began looking around the block and eventually spotted the python in the process of swallowing Mia by the head.

The owner was so shocked by what she saw that she froze on the spot for some minutes, according to the Chinese daily.

She then ran for help from the security guard and informed the authorities and friends living nearby.

The Animals Concerns Research and Education Society was alerted for assistance. It took three rescuers two-and-a-half hours to dig out the python, which had got itself stuck in a hole, with only a third of it visible, Acres told asiaone.com.

Meanwhile, the family has been devastated by the loss of the pet. The owner shared that Mia had been a part of the family for seven years and lived with them in Australia and came with them to Singapore two months ago. They did not expect such a tragedy to occur.

The owner said that, before the incident, Mia had been regularly standing at the apartment balcony and barking in the direction of the estate’s swimming pool, the same location where the python was spotted.

She believes the dog ran out in an attempt to chase the python away but was unfortunately caught by the python. /TISG

