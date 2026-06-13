M1 says no changes for customers after Simba acquisition plan collapses

SINGAPORE: Singapore telecommunications company M1 has sought to reassure customers that its services will continue without disruption following the collapse of a proposed takeover by rival telco Simba Telecom.

In a statement posted on Facebook this week, M1 said customers would not experience any changes to their existing plans, prices or contracts despite the termination of the acquisition plan by Simba’s parent company.

The company stressed that it remains on a stable footing and is focused on delivering the same level of service customers have come to expect.

“Following the official termination of the proposed acquisition by SIMBA Telecom, we want to reassure you M1 remains strong and focused on delivering the experience you expect,” the company said.

M1 added that customers’ services would remain unchanged, with “no changes to your plans, pricing or contracts” and that subscribers would continue to receive “the same reliable network and support you trust”.

The telco also stressed its commitment to maintaining a high-quality network across Singapore, saying it would continue to provide “high-performance, resilient connectivity” nationwide.

Addressing concerns over the failed deal, M1 said its long-term commitment to customers remained intact and highlighted plans to further strengthen its services with the backing of its parent company, Keppel.

“Our commitment to provide customers with a reliable, resilient and safe customer experience stays the same. With Keppel’s backing, we are strengthening our network and stepping up improvements, including more seamless and personalised experiences,” the company said.

M1 added that customers could continue to rely on the company for “quality connectivity, strong value, and a better overall experience”.

The reassurance comes weeks after the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) suspended its assessment of the proposed integration between M1 and Simba after discovering that Simba may have used unallocated radio frequency bands to provide mobile communication services, potentially breaching relevant laws or regulatory requirements.

Following the suspension of IMDA’s assessment, Tuas Limited announced on May 22 that it would no longer proceed with its acquisition of M1.

The proposed merger had been closely watched within Singapore’s telecommunications sector, with observers anticipating significant changes to the competitive landscape if the transaction had gone ahead.