Cecilia Lai looks better now than when she did 26 years ago

- Advertisement -

Kuala Lumpur — Beauty is often seen as a passing, fleeting characteristic. As we age, we lose our lustre but some of us are able to maintain our good looks, ageing gracefully. Cecilia Lai Sze Ka is a fine example that it is possible to stay beautiful no matter how old. The second runner-up of the 1995 Miss Asia Pageant still looks youthful and fit, thanks to her active lifestyle. Lai acted in dramas and variety shows for ATV after the pageant. In 2003 she left showbiz and relocated to Malaysia with her rich husband.

Lai is currently living a cosy lifestyle with her son and daughter. The 44-year-old former beauty queen shares snippets of her life on social media. Lai lives a very active lifestyle and there are many snapshots of her doing yoga, exercising or swimming with her children. Her Malaysian home certainly has ample space and facilities for her to maintain her figure. Looking at her photos, it can be seen that she still has the looks which won her third place in the pageant. Even after 26 years, Lai’s skin is fair and smooth and she is still attractive, according to Hype.my.

Besides working out, Lai also bakes and plays the piano. Working out is certainly helping the former beauty queen maintain her figure and it is sweet to watch her children working out with her. They are definitely keeping up a healthy lifestyle. Born in January 1977, Cecilia Lai Sze Ka studied in the Hong Kong Institute of Vocational Education (Tuen Mun). Lai acted in Cash is King (2004), The year of Chameleon and The Heroine of the Yangs.

- Advertisement -

She is a Hong Kong actress who joined the Miss Asia Pageant at the age of 18 in 1995. She won third place and after that signed on to award-winning performances in Asia. In 2003 she left the entertainment industry and moved to Malaysia with her husband./TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg