Entertainment Arts Vicky Kaushal tests positive for Covid-19, in home quarantine

Vicky Kaushal tests positive for Covid-19, in home quarantine

Vicky Kaushal under home quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19

vicky-kaushal-tests-positive-for-covid-19,-in-home-quarantine

Author

Hindustan Times

Date

Category

EntertainmentArtsCelebrityInternationalCOVID 19LifestyleHealth & Fitness
- Advertisement -

India — Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram on Monday morning to announce that he has tested positive for Covid-19 and said that he is quarantining at home. He said that his diagnosis comes despite following ‘all care and precautions’.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

“Inspite of all care and precautions, unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all essential protocols, I am under home quarantine, taking medication as prescribed by my doctor. I request all those who came in contact with me to immediately get tested. Take care and stay safe,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

Earlier on Monday, Vicky’s Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship co-star Bhumi Pednekar also informed fans and well-wishers that she had tested positive for Covid-19. “I have tested positive for Covid-19. As of today, I have mild symptoms, but am feeling ok and have isolated myself. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals,” she wrote in a statement shared on Instagram, urging everyone who came in contact with her recently to get themselves tested immediately.

- Advertisement -

Vicky and Bhumi join the line of Bollywood celebrities who have tested positive for Covid-19 in the second wave of the pandemic. In the last few days, Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, R Madhavan and others also contracted the virus.

On the work front, Vicky has a number of films in the pipeline, including the Sardar Udham Singh biopic; Sam Bahadur, a film based on the life of India’s first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw; and The Immortal Ashwathama.Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Featured News

SG family appeals for help with $60K hospital bill of helper severely disabled after a stroke

Singapore—A netizen who goes by the name Tsukiko Reikan on Facebook shared that “2021 has started out to be one of the worst years in my entire life, feeling like my foundations of my life have been uprooted and completely flipped...
View Post
Featured News

PSP on their new CEC: We want the party to move forward

Singapore — The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) has shared about their new Central Executive Committee (CEC) on Saturday (Apr 4). The party has reorganised the committee, with a total of 14 members. Dr Tan Cheng Bock is newly appointed as the Chairman...
View Post
Featured News

Jamus Lim says that Anchorvale residents “would even go as far as to use the stairs for fear of being trapped in a malfunctioning...

Singapore—Workers’ Party Member of Parliament Dr Jamus Lim wrote in an Apr 1 (Thursday) Facebook post about lift breakdowns, which he said was a recurrent problem facing some Anchorvale residents. Dr Lim had gone to 312A Anchorvale the previous night and heard...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent