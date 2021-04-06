vicky-kaushal-tests-positive-for-covid-19,-in-home-quarantine

- Advertisement -

India — Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram on Monday morning to announce that he has tested positive for Covid-19 and said that he is quarantining at home. He said that his diagnosis comes despite following ‘all care and precautions’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

“Inspite of all care and precautions, unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all essential protocols, I am under home quarantine, taking medication as prescribed by my doctor. I request all those who came in contact with me to immediately get tested. Take care and stay safe,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

Earlier on Monday, Vicky’s Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship co-star Bhumi Pednekar also informed fans and well-wishers that she had tested positive for Covid-19. “I have tested positive for Covid-19. As of today, I have mild symptoms, but am feeling ok and have isolated myself. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals,” she wrote in a statement shared on Instagram, urging everyone who came in contact with her recently to get themselves tested immediately.

- Advertisement -

Vicky and Bhumi join the line of Bollywood celebrities who have tested positive for Covid-19 in the second wave of the pandemic. In the last few days, Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, R Madhavan and others also contracted the virus.

On the work front, Vicky has a number of films in the pipeline, including the Sardar Udham Singh biopic; Sam Bahadur, a film based on the life of India’s first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw; and The Immortal Ashwathama.Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg