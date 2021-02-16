Home News Featured News Budget 2021 - DPM Heng announces S$200 GST voucher for all despite...

Budget 2021 – DPM Heng announces S$200 GST voucher for all despite overall budget deficit

Mr Heng added that there will be an additional 50 per cent U-Save rebate given over one year under a GST Voucher for eligible Housing Board flat households

AFP / Roslan RAHMAN

Author

Obbana Rajah

Date

Category

Home NewsFeatured News
- Advertisement -

Announcing the Budget 2021, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat announced a Household Support Package totalling S$900 million to provide some support to all families, including an additional one-off GST Voucher which consists of a cash payment of S$200 for all Singaporeans eligible.

Despite an overall budget deficit for FY2020 being the largest since Singapore’s independence, at S$64.9 billion, or 13.9 per cent of GDP, Mr Heng added that there will be an additional 50 per cent U-Save rebate given over one year under a GST Voucher for eligible Housing Board flat households, amounting to between S$120 and S$200.

DPM Heng also announced a one-year extension of the service and conservancy charges (S&CC) rebate for all eligible HDB households. The rebates will offset between 1.5 and 3.5 months of S&CC fees.

It was announced that all Singaporean households will also receive S$100 worth of Community Development Council (CDC) Vouchers each, to be used at participating heartland shops and hawker centres. /TISG

- Advertisement -

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

Please follow and like us:
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Police hunt for 2 men who fled Toa Payoh accident; woman arrested for drug offences

Singapore – The police are searching for two men who fled the scene of an accident after injuring a pedestrian on Friday night (Feb 12). On Saturday morning (Feb 13), Facebook page SG Road Vigilante – SGRV posted a video of the...
View Post
Featured News

Video of Zouk otters getting frisky on Valentine’s Day goes viral

Singapore – A video of two otters getting frisky on Feb 14, Valentine's Day, has warmed the hearts of the online community. Facebook page Ottercity celebrated the special day by uploading a video of two otters nuzzling, squeaking, embracing, and grooming one...
View Post
Featured News

Woman in ICU after trying to save boyfriend in fatal Tanjong Pagar crash ‘did what she did for love’

Singapore – A woman who tried saving her boyfriend and friends trapped in a burning car that crashed in Tanjong Pagar on Saturday morning (Feb 13) suffered severe burns and is currently in hospital in the intensive care unit. A car crash...
View Post

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

Please follow and like us:
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent