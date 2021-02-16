Budget 2021 – DPM Heng announces S$200 GST voucher for all despite overall budget deficit

- Advertisement -

Announcing the Budget 2021, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat announced a Household Support Package totalling S$900 million to provide some support to all families, including an additional one-off GST Voucher which consists of a cash payment of S$200 for all Singaporeans eligible.

Despite an overall budget deficit for FY2020 being the largest since Singapore’s independence, at S$64.9 billion, or 13.9 per cent of GDP, Mr Heng added that there will be an additional 50 per cent U-Save rebate given over one year under a GST Voucher for eligible Housing Board flat households, amounting to between S$120 and S$200.

DPM Heng also announced a one-year extension of the service and conservancy charges (S&CC) rebate for all eligible HDB households. The rebates will offset between 1.5 and 3.5 months of S&CC fees.

It was announced that all Singaporean households will also receive S$100 worth of Community Development Council (CDC) Vouchers each, to be used at participating heartland shops and hawker centres. /TISG

