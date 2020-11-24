BTS’s new music video hits 100 million YouTube views in two days

- Advertisement -

South Korean boy band BTS’s latest music video just hit 100 million YouTube views. The music video for Live Goes On, the title track off of the group’s new album BE surpassed the 100 million view mark around 2PM KST according to YouTube. This video is BTS’s 27th video to reach the milestone view count.

Currently, the milestones achieved for each other BTS video above 100 million views is as follows: “DNA” at 1.1 billion views, “Boy With Luv” at 1 billion views, “Fake Love” at 800 million views, “Idol” and “Mic Drop (Remix)” at 700 million views, “Fire,” “Blood Sweat Tears,” “Dope,” and “Dynamite” at 600 million views, “Save Me” at 500 million views, “Not Today” at 400 million views, “Boy In Luv” and “Spring Day” at 300 million views, “War Of Hormone,” “I Need U,” “On,” the kinetic manifesto video for “On,” and “Black Swan” at 200 million views, and “Danger,” “Just One Day,” “We Are Bulletproof Part 2,” “Run,” “Serendipity,” “Singularity,” “No More Dream,” and “Idol (Feat. Nicki Minaj)” at 100 million views.

BTS’s latest album BE was released on November 20, 2020.

- Advertisement -

Since their debut in 2013, BTS has achieved global superstardom, performing in a number of sold-out shows in Los Angeles, Paris and London last year.

The seven-member boy band gained further recognition worldwide when their all-English single Dynamite entered the Billboard Hot 100 at number one in August, making them the first South Korean act to top the US chart.

Last month, their label Big Hit Entertainment made a multi-billion-won stock market debut, raising 963 billion won (S$840 million).

“Our goal with the music on BE is that it can be a comfort to a lot of people,” member Jimin told a press conference today.

“If many people can relate to it, I will be really thankful.”

Big Hit said in a statement ahead of the release that the eight tracks including Dynamite are BTS’s fifth Korean-language studio album and “contains the most ‘BTS-esque’ music yet.

The new album needs “to persuade the sceptics who have more recently heard about BTS that their work is powerful, original, and deep”, CedarBough Saeji, a visiting professor at Indiana University Bloomington, told AFP.

Please follow and like us: