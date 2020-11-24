- Advertisement -

Taipei — Being married to a celebrity is not as awesome as it sounds, especially if you are constantly being scrutinised by fans and others online.

Take a look at what Mrs Aaron Kwok and Mrs Wilber Pan went through recently.

They are not alone. Kelly Chen, a former model-actress who got married with singer-actor Jimmy Lin in 2009, is still not spared nasty comments after all these years. On Nov 16, the 46-year-old Lin uploaded a photo of his 36-year-old wife and their three sons enjoying a picnic at the park.

The photo may seem innocent and even heart-warming but netizens renewed their criticism of Chen. One wrote, “Can you stop showing that person?”, without bothering to refer to her by name or as Lin’s wife.

Another blamed Chen for making Lin’s mother look like “an evil mother-in-law”, calling the wife a “white lotus flower”. This is a Chinese term for people who look pure and kind on the outside but who are rotten on the inside.

There was also a netizen who said: “Don’t take out that wife who is too inferior to show in public.”

Since Lin went public about his relationship with Chen, she has been a target of criticism with envious people saying bad things about her looks and questioning why she married him.

Chen’s appearance in the Chinese variety show My Dearest Ladies made things worse as the series questioned how well she and her mother-in-law got along (hence the accusation that she had made her mother-in-law look bad). Although the show later clarified that there was no friction between the two women and that what viewers saw was just part of the show, it seems like some people have made up their minds that they are going to hate Chen anyway.

Fortunately, however, there are those who have come her defence. One person commented: “They are really one happy family. The mother-in-law treats the daughter-in-law well, and the daughter-in-law is very obedient and thoughtful.” /TISG

