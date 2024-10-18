Celebrity

While Jin holds the microphone during the rapper’s post-discharge address, BTS’ J-Hope thanks the fans for their support during his military service

ByLydia Koh

October 18, 2024

KOREA: BTS member J-Hope was welcomed back by fellow member Jin, who had already finished his own service, after completing his required military service on October 17, according to PINKVILLA. This makes J-Hope the second BTS member to finish his military duty. Following his release, J-Hope thanked the public, his fans, and the media for their unwavering support during his military career, stating that their encouragement enabled him to serve in excellent health. He also thanked reporters for attending the event.

Photo: Instagram/Jin

Appreciation for encouragement

Jin, the oldest member of BTS, kindly assisted J-Hope during his media interaction by holding the microphone while J-Hope shared his thoughts. J-Hope reflected on his time as an assistant drill instructor, recalling how the citizens of Wonju regularly greeted and supported the soldiers. He expressed deep appreciation for their encouragement.

J-Hope also emphasized the hard work of long-term members of the armed forces, urging the public to show them warmth and support for their dedication to the nation.

See also  Ed Sheeran and BTS to collaborate in new song

J-Hope is the main dancer and rapper for BTS. He has made substantial contributions to the group’s music as a songwriter and producer. His debut mixtape, Hope World, was released in 2018, and his solo album, Hope in the Box, was released in 2022.. His solo work has been warmly appreciated. His 2022 solo performance at Lollapalooza was one of the high points of his career. Other members of BTS, including RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, are now enlisted; Jin was released in June prior to J-Hope.

Amazing dancing abilities

J-Hope is well-known for his amazing dancing abilities, upbeat demeanour, and dynamic stage presence. His real name is Jung Hoseok. BTS’ success is a global phenomenon that has revolutionized the K-pop industry and popular music as a whole. Their rise to fame has been marked by several key factors such as their unique blend of hip-hop, R&B, and pop music, often incorporating social and personal themes into their lyrics.

ByLydia Koh

Related Post

Celebrity

“If we respect people as human beings, there will be no bullying/ostracism in workplace” — New Jeans’ Hanni gives tearful testimony on harassment

October 17, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
Celebrity

BTS Jimin’s fans bleed love: His supporters host a blood donation drive to honour him on his birthday

October 15, 2024 Lydia Koh
Celebrity

BLACKPINK’s Jennie reflects on her solo journey and teases fans with her self-composed songs in upcoming album

October 15, 2024 Lydia Koh

You missed

Celebrity

While Jin holds the microphone during the rapper’s post-discharge address, BTS’ J-Hope thanks the fans for their support during his military service

October 18, 2024 Lydia Koh
Technology

Deepfake romance scams targeting men in Asia rake in $46 million, 2 dozen people arrested

October 18, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
Asia

Australia’s Northern Territory to jail 10-year-old offenders

October 18, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
Asia

Vlogger Nas Daily sparks outrage at Tokyo meetup, accused of genocide complicity

October 18, 2024 Gemma Iso

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.