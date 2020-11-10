BTS wins at MTV Europe Music Awards

- Advertisement -

South Korean boy group BTS has won four trophies at this year’s MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA) including the coveted Best Song prize, according to Yonhap News Agency.

The group garnered four prizes in total, winning the Best Song category with its latest hit Dynamite and Best Virtual Live for its concerts that were held online amid the new coronavirus. The ceremony was streamed live earlier today. The septet also won trophies for Best Group and Biggest Fan. So far BTS has won multiple trophies at the EMA for three straight years.

In 2018, BTS won Best Group and Biggest Fan awards while in 2019, they won Best Live and Biggest Fans prizes. 2020’s EMA featured performances filmed at various locations worldwide amid the global pandemic, compared with the 2019 event that was hosted in Seville, Spain.

BTS, which made history by becoming the first K-pop act to top the Billboard Hot 100 with its single Dynamite, is set to return with its new album BE on Nov 20.

South Korean boy group BTS’s new track Dynamite hit a milestone on September 8, remaining at the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for a second week in a row. On August 31, the song debuted at No.1 and the group made history as the only all-South Korean group to ever debut at the No.1 spot.

Jin, Suga, J Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook held a press conference on September 2 to celebrate the milestone after Dynamite debuted at No.1 on the Hot 100.

Upon its release, Dynamite has broken YouTube, Spotify and Billboard records. Dynamite is the group’s first real radio hit in the US which has helped the song garner casual listeners outside of the band’s already-established fan base.

RM gave an insightful answer about why the track did well with the American listeners.

“It’s not an easy question to answer, I think. And that’s because, of course, it’s not just, No. 1 on the Hot 100, the Billboard chart, it’s not something you can achieve with only fan support,” he said. “It could be our performances, our behind the scenes, and what we said, what we did, what we showed.”

