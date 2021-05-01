BTS may be teaming up with Justin Bieber on a new song

- Advertisement -

Seoul — BTS and Justin Bieber may team up to collaborate on a new track. The news was reported by Page Six via Allkpop on April 29.

An insider reportedly told Page Six that “they are taking their time on it and going to make sure it is released right.”

It was also rumoured that the new collaboration may come as part of a repackaged version of Bieber’s album Justice, originally released in March.

In other news, it is reported that the recent merger between HYBE Labels and Ithaca Holdings has paved the way for new collaboration opportunities for BTS, Justin Bieber, as well as other celebrities such as Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, and J Balvin.

Born on March 1, 1994, Justin Drew Bieber is a Canadian singer. He was discovered by American record executive Scooter Braun. He signed on with RBMG Records in 2008, gaining recognition with the release of his debut EP My World (2009). It reached number six on the US Billboard 200, while its singles “One Time” and “One Less Lonely Girl” peaked in the top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100.

BTS, also known as Bangtan Sonyeondan (Bangtan Boys), consists of seven members: RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. Their ages range from 23 to 28.

The boyband debuted under Big Hit Entertainment in Seoul in 2013. Each BTS member co-writes and co-produces their own music and their music style includes a wide range of genres.

BTS released their debut single album 2 Cool 4 Skool in 2013. It was followed by US Billboard 200 entries The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, Part 2 (2015), The Most Beautiful Moment In Life: Young Forever (2016 and Wings (2016). Wings was the first BTS album to sell one million copies in South Korea.

In 2017, BTS gained popularity internationally, breaking records. It was the first Korean group to receive a certification by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) with the single Mic Drop./TISGFollow us on Social Media

