;
Celebrity

BTS V’s Compose Coffee ad causes sales surge; expert breaks down the reason for it

ByLydia Koh

February 14, 2024

In January, Compose Coffee, the fourth-largest Korean coffee brand, unveiled their 10th-anniversary advertisement featuring BTS’s V, showcasing his versatility as both barista and customer in a lively commercial.

Estimates from Newsis suggest V earned approximately ₩6.00 billion KRW (around $4.61 million USD) in modelling fees for this campaign.

V’s distinctive personality, skills and image

Jung Hyun Young, the deputy director of the Korea Advertising Association, conducted an analysis of V’s impact on the brand’s advertising.

Highlighting the strategic incorporation of V’s distinctive personality, skills, and image, Jung explained how the brand leveraged these elements for maximum effect.

Upon revealing V as their spokesmodel, Compose Coffee experienced an immediate positive outcome, gaining over 2.6 million new subscribers on their app.

Furthermore, announcing V’s favourite drink resulted in a remarkable 72% increase in Citron Tea sales within two days.

Making Compose Coffee more memorable

Acknowledging the inherent significance of having V as a spokesmodel, Jung emphasized that the brand took extra steps to enhance the partnership’s impact.

See also  BTS's Jungkook starts 2022 by breaking Guinness World Record

Leveraging V’s role as a singer-songwriter, the brand sought to make the name “Compose Coffee” more memorable.

Releasing pre-filmed material with V post-enlistment capitalized on the public’s heightened interest in content due to the group’s reduced output during their military service.

Jung noted that V’s playful personality seamlessly complemented the brand, enhancing the partnership’s effectiveness.

The incorporation of V’s love for jazz and music aligned seamlessly with the ad’s slogans, “V is a composer, eVeryone is a composer,” and “everyday fresh coffee,” contributing to the brand’s success.

V continues to exert a considerable global influence. V is known for his captivating stage presence, energetic performances, and smooth vocals. He often takes on challenging high notes and delivers them flawlessly.

In addition to his contributions to BTS’s music, V has released three solo songs: “Stigma” (2016), “Singularity” (2018), and “Inner Child” (2020), all of which charted on South Korea’s Gaon Digital Chart.

BTS

As BTS members dedicated their attention to individual pursuits before their obligatory military enlistments in 2022 and 2023, V remained occupied with various activities.

See also  "Blue" marks BTS V's (Kim Taehyung) 9th solo single to reach 100M Spotify plays

These included recording music, serving as a global ambassador for multiple luxury brands, and participating in reality shows such as “In the Soop: Friendcation” and “Jinny’s Kitchen,” among others.

ByLydia Koh

Related Post

Celebrity

A BTS concertgoer admits that she wrote Heart on the Window for Jin’s solo album Happy, realising a five-year ambition

November 21, 2024 Lydia Koh
Celebrity

In the US, Chinese actress Zheng Shuang battles with debt and ill health

November 21, 2024 Lydia Koh
Celebrity

Lee Junho sets the stage to shine: Get ready for his ‘Midnight Sun’ concert tour in 2025

November 20, 2024 Lydia Koh

You missed

Lifestyle

“Since my internship, I barely got energy to study” — Intern wonders how working S’poreans can still be energetic even after work

December 1, 2024 Beatrice Del Rosario
Featured News Lifestyle

SG worker says people in their 50s are hard to work with because they’re “full of ego, lack respect, instructive, and have mood swings”

December 1, 2024 Beatrice Del Rosario
Lifestyle

Singapore & Malaysia going cashless, with e-wallets being the favourite way to pay for Malaysians

December 1, 2024 Mary Alavanza
In the Hood

Netizens call out MRT passenger for posting “discriminatory” photo of another passenger sleeping on train

December 1, 2024 Beatrice Del Rosario

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.