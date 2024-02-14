In January, Compose Coffee, the fourth-largest Korean coffee brand, unveiled their 10th-anniversary advertisement featuring BTS’s V, showcasing his versatility as both barista and customer in a lively commercial.

Estimates from Newsis suggest V earned approximately ₩6.00 billion KRW (around $4.61 million USD) in modelling fees for this campaign.

V’s distinctive personality, skills and image

Jung Hyun Young, the deputy director of the Korea Advertising Association, conducted an analysis of V’s impact on the brand’s advertising.

Highlighting the strategic incorporation of V’s distinctive personality, skills, and image, Jung explained how the brand leveraged these elements for maximum effect.

Upon revealing V as their spokesmodel, Compose Coffee experienced an immediate positive outcome, gaining over 2.6 million new subscribers on their app.

Furthermore, announcing V’s favourite drink resulted in a remarkable 72% increase in Citron Tea sales within two days.

Making Compose Coffee more memorable

Acknowledging the inherent significance of having V as a spokesmodel, Jung emphasized that the brand took extra steps to enhance the partnership’s impact.

Leveraging V’s role as a singer-songwriter, the brand sought to make the name “Compose Coffee” more memorable.

Releasing pre-filmed material with V post-enlistment capitalized on the public’s heightened interest in content due to the group’s reduced output during their military service.

Jung noted that V’s playful personality seamlessly complemented the brand, enhancing the partnership’s effectiveness.

The incorporation of V’s love for jazz and music aligned seamlessly with the ad’s slogans, “V is a composer, eVeryone is a composer,” and “everyday fresh coffee,” contributing to the brand’s success.

V continues to exert a considerable global influence. V is known for his captivating stage presence, energetic performances, and smooth vocals. He often takes on challenging high notes and delivers them flawlessly.

In addition to his contributions to BTS’s music, V has released three solo songs: “Stigma” (2016), “Singularity” (2018), and “Inner Child” (2020), all of which charted on South Korea’s Gaon Digital Chart.

BTS

As BTS members dedicated their attention to individual pursuits before their obligatory military enlistments in 2022 and 2023, V remained occupied with various activities.

These included recording music, serving as a global ambassador for multiple luxury brands, and participating in reality shows such as “In the Soop: Friendcation” and “Jinny’s Kitchen,” among others.