Calvin Klein ignited excitement on Valentine’s Day by unveiling a teaser featuring BTS’s Jungkook. Shot at the iconic Grand Central Terminal in New York City, the advertisement captures Jungkook’s confidence as he navigates the grand station.

Released on Feb 14, the video spotlights Jungkook’s charisma and fashion sense, captivating fans globally. Clothed in a sleek, unbuttoned black shirt, Jungkook effortlessly embodies Calvin Klein’s trademark fusion of sensuality and sophistication.

Jungkook stuns in a new video for Calvin Klein. pic.twitter.com/UpeemDeDgb — About Music (@AboutMusicYT) February 14, 2024

Following the release, fans took to social media to express their awe and admiration. Anticipation lingers for a forthcoming full-length video. Meanwhile, Jungkook, who is currently in military service, is expected to be discharged in June 2025.

BTS Members

Formed in 2010, BTS consists of seven members: Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

They co-write and co-produce much of their music, exploring a wide range of genres that started with hip-hop and expanded to include pop, EDM, rock, and more.

BTS is known for their energetic performances, intricate choreography, and meaningful lyrics that touch on themes like mental health, self-love, and societal issues.

BTS is the first Korean act to win a Billboard Music Award for Top Artist Award and to top the Hot 100 with a song entirely in Korean (“Dynamite”).

They were nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, delivered a speech at the United Nations, and were named TIME’s Entertainer of the Year in 2020.

BTS is an active advocate for social causes, launching campaigns like LOVE MYSELF that promote self-acceptance and mental health awareness.

Maknae of BTS

Jungkook is the main vocalist, lead dancer, sub-rapper, centre, and Maknae (youngest member). He is renowned for his powerful and versatile vocals, capable of hitting high notes flawlessly and delivering smooth lower registers.

Jungkook is a skilled dancer with sharp moves and impressive stage presence. He has co-written and produced several songs for BTS, showcasing his musicality and artistry.