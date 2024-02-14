;
BLACKPINK’s Lisa set to make her acting debut in HBO series “White Lotus”

ByLydia Koh

February 14, 2024

BLACKPINK’s singer and rapper, Lisa, is set to make her acting debut in the third season of the popular US television series The White Lotus, as reported by Variety on Feb 12.

Lisa, credited under her full name, Lalisa Manobal, will join the HBO show, known for its focus on intrigue at exotic resorts. Although her role remains undisclosed, filming for Season 3 is scheduled to commence this month in various locations, including Koh Samui, Phuket, and Bangkok, Thailand.

Photo: Instagram/Lisa

As a prominent member of BLACKPINK, one of South Korea’s most popular girl groups, Lisa holds significant fame.

Her appearance on The White Lotus could further elevate her profile with American audiences. And recently, Lisa also announced the establishment of her own music and entertainment company, Lloud.

Following the footsteps of Jennie

Lisa follows in the footsteps of her bandmate, Jennie, who starred in the HBO drama The Idol alongside Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd in 2023, credited under the moniker Jennie Ruby Jane.

All four BLACKPINK members renewed their contracts with YG Entertainment in late 2023, leading to a notable surge in the company’s shares.

BLACKPINK set a Guinness World Record earlier this year for the most-viewed music channel on YouTube, boasting over 90 million subscribers.

Lisa, known for her rapid flow, clear pronunciation, and charismatic stage presence as BLACKPINK’s main rapper, achieved global success with her solo debut album, “Lalisa,” in 2021. Notable tracks like “Lalisa” and “Money” became international hits.

Skilled dancer of many styles

In addition to her musical prowess, Lisa is a skilled dancer, proficient in styles such as hip-hop, jazz, and ballet, captivating audiences with her sharp moves and powerful stage presence.

Lisa’s influence extends beyond music, as she serves as a brand ambassador for luxury labels, including Celine, MAC Cosmetics, and Bulgari, solidifying her presence in the fashion world.

