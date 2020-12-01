Home News Education Another academic sacked for towards student

Another NUS academic sacked for sexual misconduct towards student

University statement says professor's harassment was in "physical, verbal and written forms"

Screengrab: eusp.org

Author

Anna Maria Romero

Date

Category

Home NewsEducation
- Advertisement -

Singapore — The National University of Singapore () has dismissed a US-born political science professor due to towards a student, it said in a statement on Tuesday (Dec 1).

An anonymous complaint regarding Professor Theodore Geoffrey Hopf, a Provost Chair Professor in the Department of Political Science at the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, was first sent to the university in August this year.

The NUS then began investigations into the complaint.

Prof Hopf was given a No-Contact Order the following month, which disallowed him from reaching out to all NUS students. He was later suspended and ordered to stay outside the campus for the duration of the investigation.

- Advertisement -

On Oct 7, NUS appointed a Committee of Inquiry. It interviewed the student on Oct 21 in the presence of a care officer from the NUS Victim Care Unit.

Prof Hopf was interviewed on Nov 13, after he had returned from medical leave. According to the NUS statement, the professor had needed to seek treatment for a serious medical condition.

On Nov 18, at the end of its inquiry, the committee handed in its findings to NUS, which stated that Prof Hopf “had failed to act with propriety, respect, and decorum expected of a staff of the University” and “had sexually harassed the student in physical, verbal and written forms”.

“His conduct was a serious breach of the NUS Staff Code of Conduct,” added the university statement.

A police report concerning the incident was made on Nov 27, after NUS told the student that this would be done according to its legal obligations. The student has been given, and will continue to receive, care and support from the university.

The student, whose gender was not disclosed in the statement, said in the complaint that in August, at a meeting between the student and the professor on campus, Prof Hopf consumed alcohol with the student and “made an offensive remark about certain parts of the student’s anatomy”.

At the same meeting, Prof Hopf pulled the student to him twice, even though the student resisted him and told him to stop.

The student also said that, in October 2018, Prof Hopf had sent a sex-text message.

Prof Hopf, 61, had previously taught at Ohio State UniversityOhio University and the University of Michigan in the United States.

This is the second time in a span of two months that an academic from NUS has been sacked for sexual misconduct.

On Oct 18, Dr Jeremy Fernando, a fellow at Tembusu College, was sacked by the NUS after it investigated allegations that he had engaged in sexual misconduct involving two female students. A police report was also filed against him. /TISG

Read also: Sexual harassment claim: NUS student says he did not receive proper help

Sexual harassment claim: NUS student says he did not receive proper help

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
Tags: ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Netizens ask why some employers demand to see PSLE results if they are not defined by scores

Responding to Education Minister Lawrence Wong's advise to 12-year-olds that they are not defined by their Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) results, some netizens have asked why some prospective employers demand to see job applicants' PSLE scores if what he said...
View Post
Featured News

“A genius cut down by drugs” — K Shanmugam pays tribute to Diego Maradona

Singapore -- Law and Home Affairs Minister K paid tribute to football legend Diego Maradona, who passed away on Wednesday (Nov 25), and called him a "genius cut down by drugs" in a social media post on Thursday (Nov 26).   Maradona...
View Post
Featured News

Woman poured boiling water on boyfriend’s groin area over cheating suspicions

Singapore -- A 50-year-old woman was sentenced to four years in jail on Thursday (Nov 26) for pouring boiling water on her boyfriend's pants over the groin area because she suspected he was cheating on her. The court heard that Zareena Begum...
View Post
Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
fb-share-icon
Follow Me
Tweet