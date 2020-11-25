Home News Featured News Sexual harassment claim: student says he did not receive proper help

Sexual harassment claim: NUS student says he did not receive proper help

University says it is in the process of investigating the new development

Photo: NUS FB

Author

Obbana Rajah

Date

Category

Home NewsFeatured News
- Advertisement -

Singapore — A National University of Singapore () student, formerly from Tembusu College, has written a lengthy social media post not only about how he was sexually harassed by a former student tutor but also about how, when he tried to report it to the school, he did not receive proper help.

Calling the entire process to seek help “unclear and unresponsive”, Mr Tow Ying Xiang alleged in a Facebook post on Saturday (Nov 21) that he was a victim of on-campus sexual misconduct and sexual grooming by a former student tutor, described as a Ministry of Education scholar, in the CS1010S: Programming Methodology course.

Photo: FB / Tow Ying Xiang

Photo: FB / Tow Ying Xiang

- Advertisement -

Photo: FB / Tow Ying Xiang

 

Photo: FB / Tow Ying Xiang

Photo: FB / Tow Ying Xiang

In his Facebook post, Mr Tow added screenshots of the conversations between the perpetrator and himself.

Photo: FB / Tow Ying Xiang

 

Photo: FB / Tow Ying Xiang

Photo: FB / Tow Ying XiangMr Tow added that he had made a report to both the NUS and to the ministry on the matter.

Along with his Facebook post, he wrote an essay detailing his experience with the university and all the staff members he encountered. He said that it was to document his experience interacting with NUS, the police and the ministry as a victim.

In response to TISG’s queries, the NUS said on Wednesday (Nov 25):

Hi Ying Xiang
The University is aware of this matter, and NUS colleagues have been, and continue to be, in touch with you.
In the earlier allegations made, the University had informed you on 17 June 2020 that internal investigations did not reveal grounds for misconduct and that the case was closed with no further action to be taken. We also understand that a police report was made in relation to the earlier allegations and police investigations into that case were closed with the police not taking any further action.
As you have provided new information to us in recent correspondence with the Whistleblowing Unit, NUS is in the process of investigating the new development. The Office of Campus Security, which is investigating the new information, has reached out to you on four separate occasions (5, 9, 17 and 20 Nov) to meet with you on this new development. Please contact us to help take this new investigation forward.
NUS takes a strong stand against any form of sexual misconduct on our campuses. All allegations are taken seriously and investigations will be conducted promptly.

TISG has also reached out to Mr Tow and the ministry for comment. /TISG

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
Tags:
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Parking enforcement officer prohibiting use of loading bay later caught on cam for littering

Singapore – Video footage of a parking enforcer getting into an argument with delivery personnel regarding the use of a loading bay is circulating online. An accompanying video shows the same officer was also spotted littering a used cigarette butt. On Sunday...
View Post
Featured News

Road to recovery for S’pore’s economy still a long way to go, says Chan Chun Sing

Singapore – Minister for Trade and Industry (MTI) Chan Chun Sing announced on Monday (Nov 23) that the country is currently at a critical juncture on the road to economic recovery, and that they still had a long way to go...
View Post
Featured News

S’pore households can reduce their S$342m worth of food waste every year

Singapore – Approximately S$342 million worth of food is thrown out by Singapore households in a year, sparking a call for a change in eating habits and an overhaul of the food supply chain to address the problem. "People do not believe...
View Post
Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
fb-share-icon
Follow Me
Tweet