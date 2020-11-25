Sexual harassment claim: NUS student says he did not receive proper help

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A National University of Singapore (NUS) student, formerly from Tembusu College, has written a lengthy social media post not only about how he was sexually harassed by a former student tutor but also about how, when he tried to report it to the school, he did not receive proper help.

Calling the entire process to seek help “unclear and unresponsive”, Mr Tow Ying Xiang alleged in a Facebook post on Saturday (Nov 21) that he was a victim of on-campus sexual misconduct and sexual grooming by a former student tutor, described as a Ministry of Education scholar, in the CS1010S: Programming Methodology course.

In his Facebook post, Mr Tow added screenshots of the conversations between the perpetrator and himself.

Photo: FB / Tow Ying XiangMr Tow added that he had made a report to both the NUS and to the ministry on the matter.

Along with his Facebook post, he wrote an essay detailing his experience with the university and all the staff members he encountered. He said that it was to document his experience interacting with NUS, the police and the ministry as a victim.

In response to TISG’s queries, the NUS said on Wednesday (Nov 25): Hi Ying Xiang The University is aware of this matter, and NUS colleagues have been, and continue to be, in touch with you. In the earlier allegations made, the University had informed you on 17 June 2020 that internal investigations did not reveal grounds for misconduct and that the case was closed with no further action to be taken. We also understand that a police report was made in relation to the earlier allegations and police investigations into that case were closed with the police not taking any further action. As you have provided new information to us in recent correspondence with the Whistleblowing Unit, NUS is in the process of investigating the new development. The Office of Campus Security, which is investigating the new information, has reached out to you on four separate occasions (5, 9, 17 and 20 Nov) to meet with you on this new development. Please contact us to help take this new investigation forward. NUS takes a strong stand against any form of sexual misconduct on our campuses. All allegations are taken seriously and investigations will be conducted promptly.

TISG has also reached out to Mr Tow and the ministry for comment. /TISG

