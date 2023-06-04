Animal abuse? Nah, just taking a nap! — Cat caught sleeping on top of car amuses netizens

SINGAPORE: There’s nothing like a cute cat video randomly appearing on your timeline on a workday. A video of an adorable sleeping kitty made many netizens smile after it was uploaded online.

Cats are fully capable of sleeping pretty much anywhere. One, in particular, was recently filmed catching some Zs on top of a car, of all places. The 17-second video was shared with the Facebook group Singapore Incidents on Thursday (May 25) and has since garnered over 12,000 views.

“Cute cat,” the video was titled. As the camera focused on the cat lying on the car roof, the words “Animal abuse?” appeared on the screen. However, as the video zeroed in on the sleeping animal, the on-screen text suddenly changed to “Just having a nap!”

A handful of Facebook users played along with the video’s main character, leaving funny comments about the cat. “Cat is the rightful owner of the vehicle,” said one. “This cat is guilty of sleeping on car. Punishable with lots of cat food, wet and dry,” wrote another.

Others wished the kitty a nice nap. “Cat is in a relaxed position,” one comment read, while another said, “Sleep well kitty, have good dreams.”

One commenter hypothesised that the cat picked the car roof as its sleeping spot for the temperature. “Car must have been a cool ‘bed’ the night before,” the netizen said, “as compared with the heat retaining concrete floor. Nowadays the temperature is 35 (degrees) and it manages to find a cool roof top to sleep on.”

One netizen wrote, “He is sleeping. (It’s) not animal abuse,” saying she’s seen a cat do this more than once. “I notice cats love to sleep on top of the car.”

