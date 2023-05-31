Blue macaw doesn’t want to let go of woman’s leg

SINGAPORE: In today’s animal sightings news, a blue macaw was recently seen holding on tightly to a woman’s shoe, not wanting to let go.

A rather amusing video of a woman’s interaction with a blue macaw got much attention online last Wednesday (May 24). The 17-second clip was shared on the Facebook group Singapore Incidents and has gotten over 29,000 views since it was posted.

The video began with the macaw sitting on the woman’s shoe. Throughout the rest of the video, despite the woman trying to get the animal to step off, it would not let go.

Many netizens took to the comments section to express their amusement over the video. A few suggested that the woman’s jeans attracted the bird, which was also blue.

“(It’s) not the shoes, but the jeans that I want,” one said, while another wrote, “She’s wearing blue jeans…that’s why it’s not letting her go.”

Still, two online users mentioned their concern over ensuring that other visitors don’t react in a way that would hurt the animals. “So cute so playful,” said one. “Hope the staff there ensure that these birds are safe and to ensure visitors don’t react and hurt the birds.”

Another netizen took a different tone saying, “Seriously don’t find it funny…can you imagine if (it were) kids? They would have kicked hard.”

Still, two others questioned the woman’s response. “Lady was crying?” asked one. “This is an expensive macaw. I would be glad to have such a wonderful encounter.

According to one netizen, the location where the video was filmed was River Wonder Safari.

