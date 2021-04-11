Andy Lau once got angry at Rene Liu for asking if he did anything for fun other than work

Entertainment Celebrity Andy Lau once got angry at Rene Liu for asking if he...

Hong Kong — Rene Liu, a Taiwanese singer-actress has worked alongside some of the biggest names in Asia so it is given that she has some stories about her famous co-workers.

Liu, 50, recently went on a radio show with two music industry friends, producer Chen Chien-Chi and lyricist David Ke to discuss how difficult it is to create an album. Liu said that Chen is a really busy person who normally juggles producing an album with doing a theatre show. Despite how tired he gets, he still enjoys it as his passion is music. Liu then mentioned that it reminds her of an encounter with Andy Lau, as reported by 8days.sg.

Liu worked with Lau on the 2004 film A World Without Thieves. She noticed that after filming was completed for the day, Lau would continue working by going to the recording studio to work on his album. The Heavenly King would then go for meetings after recording and finally head home to rest. Surviving with only a few hours of sleep, Lau will then return to the set. Liu continued to take notice of Lau’s backbreaking schedule until one day when she could not control herself anymore so she asked him, “Don’t you do anything for fun?”

Andy Lau is known to be a workaholic. Picture: Instagram

Liu did not expect for Lau to lose his cool with her although she said he did it in a jokey-angry manner which was still very out of character for him. “I hate it most when people ask me that question,” Lau huffed at Liu.

The Heavenly King then told her that working is his version of fun and that one shouldn’t think that only playing golf or going for picnics can be considered as recreation. Those activities could actually be agonising to him as his greatest joy is in the work that he found. “I’m the happiest when I am working!” he added. Lau has spoken like a true workaholic.
