A look back at the best performing Miss Universes Singapore

Photo: Taken from YouTube (Sắc Việt Nam Hương), IG (missuniverse.sg) and marionnicoleteo.com

Singapore has been represented in the Miss Universe contest every year since 1966.

By Hana O
Singapore — It was Sweet Sixteen time for Nandita Banna, 21, only the third of Singapore’s contestants ever to make it to the last 16 of any Miss Universe contest.

Ms Banna was one of 16 semi-finalists to Miss Universe 2021 in Israel, and the first Singaporean to make it that far since 1987.

In 1983, Kathleen Lee Lee Beng was the lone Asian candidate to enter the semi-final round. She secured the 8th position in the pageant, which was the highest ever placement for the country.

“It’s time for an empowered, smart and confidently beautiful Singaporean woman to conquer the Universe!” wrote Instagram page missuniverse.sg in a feature of Ms Beng.

Photo: YT screengrab/Sắc Việt Nam Hương

Marion Nicole Teo then grabbed 9th place in the 1987 Miss Universe, right when the pageant was hosted in Singapore. She holds an honours degree in Biochemistry from the National University of Singapore and is currently a life coach, author and facilitator.

Photo: Taken from marionnicoleteo.com

It’s taken another  34 years for a Singaporean to enter the semi-final round, with Ms Banna being the one to make the country proud.

She is a double degree student, taking Business Management and Information Systems (Business Analytics) at Singapore Management University.

Photo: IG screengrab/missuniverse.sg

“I’ve been so grateful to have the opportunity to represent my country,” said Ms Banna, who was visibly surprised for a second to hear her name called, but quickly regained her composure.

“It’s been more than 30 years since Singapore has made it to the semi-finals, so I’m so excited right now.”

Singapore was first represented in 1954 and has been represented every year since 1966. /TISG

