7,308 confirmed participants for OCBC Cycle’s 15th anniversary

SINGAPORE — This year’s OCBC Cycle will see more than 7,308 confirmed participants, with an additional 300 lots added to the initial 7,000 capacity due to an overwhelming interest shown by cycling enthusiasts. The event will be held over two days on May 6 and 7 at OCBC Square, Singapore Sports Hub.

According to the event organiser, the 100 km virtual ride and Mighty Savers® Kids Rides were sold out one month ago, shortly after the early bird registration period was closed. Virtual rides, introduced in 2020, remain popular among cyclists who prefer the convenience and flexibility of completing the event with family and friends over multiple rides and on their preferred routes.

OCBC Cycle is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year.

Seventy per cent of those who have registered for the event are first-time participants, up from the usual average of 60 per cent, a sign of the increasing popularity of cycling in Singapore.

“We are excited to bring the full-scale OCBC Cycle back this year. We would like to thank the 7,308 cyclists who have signed up for the event and the various government agencies – Sport Singapore and the Land Transport Authority – who enabled the road closures in the heart of the city. OCBC Cycle has become more than just a sporting event; it has brought people from all walks of life together for a day of fun on wheels on closed expressways and city streets. We are gearing up for a safe and unforgettable day of cycling fun,” said Koh Ching Ching, head of Group Brand and Communications, OCBC Bank.

The 2023 OCBC Cycle will also see the return of elite club cyclists on the road as they compete on the closed-road circuit along Stadium Drive in the Speedway Championships. This is only the second year cyclists will compete in the Speedway Championships, as it was put on hold in 2020. It will see 22 teams battle for the coveted titles among the local club, corporate and female teams.

They will go through the qualifying round, starting on May 6 at about 7.45 am. The finals are scheduled for 1.20 pm on the same day. The defending champion in the club category, Allied World Racing, is set to bring back the same level of energy, speed and excitement to this year’s event. The Allied World Racing team, comprising Reuben Bakker, Hasroy Osman, Jonas Trindler and Jay Bridge, won the event last year with a time of 18 minutes and 44.107 seconds.

The Sportive 40 km ride and the Straits Times 20 km ride will be flagged off on Sunday at 5 am and 6 am, respectively. These two rides will take cyclists through the city on closed roads. The new Indoor Ride by Shimano uses the popular Zwift platform for cyclists to compete against one another virtually. The Spin Ride by CRU is also back for the second year running. The event will continue with the virtual rides taking place till June 5. /TISG

