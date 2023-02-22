Duo complete mammoth cycling trip from Finland to Singapore in 245 days

SINGAPORE: A pair of Finnish cyclists are winning admiration online after they cycled from Helsinki to Singapore over 245 days. The duo reached Singapore on Sunday (19 Feb) and covered 15,400 kilometres across 21 countries en route to the little red dot.

One of the cyclists, Valtteri Heinilä said that he and his friend, Alvari, decided to undertake the mammoth journey after Alvari had a good experience cycling from Finland to France. He said, “We wanted to break daily routines, to do some house cleaning of our minds, to slow time down, to rid ourselves of living for the future, to challenge ourselves both physically and mentally. And we did just that!”

Expressing joy for completing the journey, Valtteri also shared some of the experiences and lessons he has learned throughout the process on LinkedIn. He noted that the best days seem to be the worst as it leads to the best learning moments. He also revealed that he has learned to focus better on the whole process, not just the result.

It also appears that he undertook the journey to challenge himself so that he would not fall into the routines and comfort he is so used to in Finland.

He encouraged netizens to give their all to whatever they are doing now, adding: “Less planning, more living.”

