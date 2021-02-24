7 foot long python spotted at Neo Tiew Road

- Advertisement -

A magnificent python, believed to be about 7 feet long, was spotted in the Lim Chu Kang area. Three friends stumbled upon the reptile while they were cycling along Neo Tiew Road on 13 February around 1am.

The wife of one of the cyclists told citizen journalism portal Stomp: “My husband almost hit it as he was the one cycling closest to the side. It seemed that the snake was about to cross to the other side of the road.

“They watched the snake and waited for awhile. They wanted to let it pass first in case the snake struck them if they tried to ride away.”

She added: “The snake might have sensed their presence because instead of crossing the road, it went inside the backyard again. My husband, who took a video, said the snake was around seven feet long.”

Snakes usually try to avoid humans and do not attack unless they are provoked or disturbed. Those who stumble upon snakes in public are advised to keep calm and maintain a safe distance.

Members of the public who spot any wild creatures in distress may call Acres’ 24-hour wildlife rescue team at 9783 7782 or contact the National Parks Board (NParks).

