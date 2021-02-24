Home News Featured News 2 teens arrested in connection with jewellery theft

The two 17-year-olds had stolen valuables from a shop along Woodlands Drive 44 and fled the scene

Photo: AFP

Jewel Stolarchuk

A pair of teenagers were arrested on Monday (22 Feb), in connection with a jewellery theft from a store in Woodlands. Both the teenagers are 17 years old.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) confirmed that they received a report around 5.45pm on Sunday (21 Feb), informing them that two men had stolen jewellery from a shop along Woodlands Drive 44 and fled the scene.

The identities of the teenagers were established through ground enquiries and footage captured on police camera. Officers from the Woodlands Police Division arrested the suspects within 12 hours of receiving the report.

Investigations are ongoing. The suspects may face a jail term of up to seven years and a fine if they are convicted of theft in dwelling with common intention.

