Good Samaritan rushes to aid man bleeding at Chong Pang hawker centre

A Singaporean is being lauded online for rushing to the aid of a stranger who was bleeding in public.

The man, ComfortDelGro taxi driver Alvin Sin, told citizen journalism portal Stomp that he was dining at the Chong Pang Food Centre in Yishun around 11.45am on Friday (19 Feb) when he spotted another hawker centre patron bleeding profusely.

Mr Sin recalled: “I was having lunch when I suddenly saw a man who was sitting near a food stall with a lot of blood coming out of his nose non-stop. I ran to a drinks stall to get ice and a towel to help stop the bleeding, and immediately called 995 for the ambulance.”

Mr Sin shared that the bleeding man, a 54-year-old suffering from heart problems, was subsequently conveyed to the hospital. He added: “His brother thanked me for saving his life.”

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed that it received a call for assistance at Block 105 Yishun Ring Road around 11.50am and that it took a person to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital from the hawker centre.

Photos shared by Mr Sin shows the man lying on the ground holding a towel to his face. A plastic bag filled with bloodstained tissues can be seen beside him. Photos also show paramedics attending to the man.

Meanwhile, some netizens have praised Mr Sin online for jumping to help the man in his time of need and for his quick thinking in calling for the ambulance immediately. See more photos from the incident HERE.

