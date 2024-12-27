As 2025 draws near, travellers around the world are preparing for their next adventures—but not all of their favourite destinations will remain open. Some iconic landmarks and beloved tourist spots are set to close their doors, whether temporarily or permanently, due to renovations, safety concerns, or environmental preservation efforts.

These closures highlight the ever-evolving nature of global travel and the challenges that come with preserving cultural treasures for future generations.

Here’s a look at some of the key places you won’t be able to visit in 2025:

National Museum of Brazil, Rio de Janeiro

Once one of South America’s most important cultural institutions, the National Museum of Brazil was home to over 90,000 artifacts, showcasing the nation’s rich history and indigenous cultures.

Among its treasures were the oldest human remains in the Americas. However, tragedy struck in September 2018 when a devastating fire destroyed much of the museum, including priceless collections.

Reconstruction efforts are underway, with a planned reopening in 2027. While work continues to restore its former glory, the museum remains closed to the public, emphasizing the critical importance of preserving cultural heritage.

Private streets in Gion, Kyoto, Japan

Kyoto’s historic Gion district, famous for its geisha culture and traditional wooden architecture, has long been a tourist favourite.

Visitors once roamed the district’s narrow, picturesque alleyways, capturing the timeless beauty of the area. However, the influx of tourists began to disrupt daily life for the residents.

Many felt their privacy was compromised by what was dubbed “geisha paparazzi.” To protect the integrity of the community, local authorities restricted access to the district’s private streets in 2022.

While the main roads remain open, the quieter, more intimate alleys are now off-limits, ensuring that Gion retains its cultural authenticity.

Centre Pompidou, Paris, France

The Centre Pompidou, a Parisian architectural landmark known for its bold, high-tech design, will close its doors after the 2024 Paris Olympics for an extensive renovation.

Opened in 1977, the centre houses a world-renowned modern art collection, a vast library, and multimedia research facilities. The planned upgrades, set to continue until 2030, will modernize the building, enhance accessibility, and address structural concerns.

Though the refurbishment promises to elevate the experience for future visitors, the museum will be closed for several years, making it inaccessible to art lovers during this period.

Hanoi’s Train Street, Vietnam

Hanoi’s famous Train Street, a narrow alley where trains sped by just inches from homes and cafes, became a viral sensation and a must-visit spot for tourists.

The striking image of trains rushing through the crowded alley captured the attention of social media users worldwide. However, safety concerns led authorities to close the street to tourists in 2019, with stricter enforcement in 2022.

Many of the popular cafes along the tracks have shut down, and barricades now prevent access. Though the railway still operates, the once-bustling street has lost its charm as a tourist destination.

Haiku Stairs, Oahu, Hawaii, USA

Known as the “Stairway to Heaven”, Hawaii’s Haiku Stairs once offered daring adventurers the chance to climb over 3,000 steps, rewarded with breathtaking views of Oahu’s lush mountains.

Officially closed in 1987, the stairs remained a popular—but illegal—hiking spot. Due to ongoing safety concerns, environmental damage, and liability issues, the Honolulu City Council voted to dismantle the stairs in 2021.

By April 2024, the $2.6 million removal process will be complete, and the iconic trail will permanently close, marking the end of an era for this once-beloved destination.

Palmyra’s Roman Theatre, Syria

Located in the ancient city of Palmyra, Syria, the Roman Theatre is a stunning example of Roman architecture in the desert.

Built in the second century, it once hosted grand performances and ceremonies. However, during the ISIS occupation from 2015 to 2017, much of Palmyra, including the Roman Theatre, was destroyed.

Restoration efforts are underway, but much of the site remains inaccessible. The ongoing conflict and the damage caused to such irreplaceable landmarks are a sobering reminder of the fragility of cultural heritage in times of war.

Off-limits, yet unforgettable

As 2025 approaches, these closures underscore the delicate balance between tourism, preservation, and safety. While many of these landmarks will be temporarily or permanently off-limits, their cultural and historical significance endures.

For future generations, the hope remains that these treasures will be protected and restored, ensuring that their stories live on, even if they are no longer accessible for tourists to visit.