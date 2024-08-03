;
Travel

Singapore tops solo travellers’ wishlist for 2024

ByGemma Iso

August 3, 2024

SINGAPORE: As one ventures into the heart of Southeast Asia, Singapore will emerge as a luminous destination for solo explorers, as celebrated by Lonely Planet for its unparalleled appeal.

This dynamic city-state is a sanctuary for those taking their first solo trip, offering an exquisite mix of safety, accessibility, and the welcoming embrace of English-speaking locals.

Why choose Singapore?

The answer reveals itself in the vibrant streets of this city, where safety is more than a concept—it’s a cornerstone. With an infrastructure that runs like clockwork and an MRT system that epitomizes efficiency, exploring Singapore is effortless.

And the cherry on top? The affordability of MRT rides keeps your budget intact as you journey through the city. As you plunge into Singapore’s rich cultural and culinary mosaic, hawker centres are gateways to affordable gastronomic adventures.

Discover the hidden gems of Singapore, from the storied Thian Hock Keng Temple to the grand Sultan Mosque and the captivating Parkview Square—all offering free entry and a wealth of experiences.

See also  William Lim: Unhappy commuters, unhappy society

Exploring Singapore is a delight, thanks to its exceptional infrastructure and the common language of English. The city’s attractions are conveniently interconnected, ensuring a smooth and enjoyable exploration.

A haven for solo travellers

Though other Southeast Asian gems like Penang in Malaysia and Da Nang in Vietnam boast their allure, Singapore stands out, acclaimed by Forbes Advisor as the safest city for tourists.

Its minimal risk in natural disasters, health, infrastructure, and digital security creates a haven for solo travellers. This city-state transcends the notion of a mere destination; it’s a journey that promises safety, comfort, and profound experiences.

Whether indulging in the delights of hawker food, admiring cultural landmarks, or revelling in the ease of travel, Singapore is the quintessential destination for solo adventurers searching for an unforgettable odyssey.

Featured image: Depositphotos

ByGemma Iso

Related Post

Travel

SIA to spend $1.1 billion to refurbish certain aircrafts in coming years

November 6, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Featured News Home News Travel

Changi: The “world’s best airport” S$13B expansion welcomes 50 million more passengers annually, adding current capacity of 90M to 140M

November 5, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Travel

Motorist CMO: More registration centres, extended hours, and simplified online process could ease VEP challenges for 95% Singaporeans

October 30, 2024 Mary Alavanza

You missed

Lifestyle

SG woman with $2.5M in savings seeks another country to start afresh

November 7, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Entertainment

Jin of BTS shares this TMI with fans regarding the lead single from Happy, his debut solo album, “Running Wild”

November 7, 2024 Lydia Koh
Home News

CPF up 2 spots on 2024 global pension index, but just falls short of an “A” rating

November 7, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Entertainment

Cardi B was unable to control her reaction when Rosé from BLACKPINK accepted the WAP challenge

November 7, 2024 Lydia Koh

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.