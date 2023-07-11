Underrated cities in Japan that Singaporeans must visit

Tokyo has always been one of the most popular cities to visit in Japan. It has an electric vibe that draws people, specifically Singaporeans, back to its wonders, and one will never get bored of the place.

However, beyond the beauty of Tokyo and other famous cities in Japan, such as Osaka and Kyoto, more places are worth experiencing in the country – those places will give you a very authentic feel of life in Japan.

Kanazawa

Kanazawa, the capital city of Ishikawa Prefecture, is located at the Sea of Japan with scenic mountain ranges and national parks. It was said to be one of the largest cities to be spared during bombing raids during World War II, and now it boasts about its best-preserved Edo Period architecture in Japan.

Kanazawa is full of beautifully preserved traditional Japanese neighbourhoods, which will transport a traveller to the Edo Period at the historic Nagamachi Bukeyashiki or the samurai district. It is located at the Kanazawa castle, where the samurai and their families used to live.

Kagoshima

Kagoshima is the southernmost big city on Kyushu Island, with sunny blue skies similar to Italy. This coastal city has been compared to Naples due to its warm climate and wide streets with palm trees and lush flowers. Locals of this place are some of the friendliest as well.

See the art made by one of Kagoshima’s famous crafts, Satsuma Kiriko. It is cut glass with deep, vivid colouring and delicate cutting. This factory is open for tourists most days, and people can buy souvenirs to bring home.

Fukushima

Along the Azuma mountain range, one will locate Fukushima. The mention of the city might bring back to the 2011 nuclear disaster, but don’t fret! The city is safe to visit, and there is a no-entry zone around the nuclear plant which makes up less than 3% of the area. Fukushima is filled with lush mountains, fruit orchards and healing hot springs, which makes the city worth visiting.

Tourists may take a scenic lakeside stroll at Urabandai, which means ‘the five-coloured ponds’. It is popular for its emerald green, cobalt blue, and pastel blue waters. People may embark on a trekking course, which takes an hour and a half to finish.

Nagasaki

The name may bring to mind the second atomic bomb explosion, but this city on the northwest coast of Kyushu has more to offer. There are UNESCO-inscribed sites, beautiful scenery, diverse cuisines, and one of the world’s most impressive nightscapes.

Tourists may visit Mount Inasa on the city’s western side for the ‘10 million dollar view’. From the observation deck, people may see the bustling city centre light up, with the Mount Unzen volcano in the background.

If you are planning to travel to Japan, you might want to consider these cities to experience more of the culture and traditions of the country.

