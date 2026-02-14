3 residents taken to hospital after Punggol HDB flat fire linked to personal mobility aid; home device fires remain a concern

SINGAPORE: Three people were taken to the hospital after a fire broke out in a Punggol HDB flat on Feb 13. The blaze occurred at Block 326C, Sumang Walk, at about 7:05 a.m. It involved items in the living room of a 16th-floor unit.

The fire is believed to be linked to a personal mobility aid (PMA). The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told 8world News that firefighters used one water jet to put out the flames.

The three occupants were assessed for smoke inhalation and sent to Singapore General Hospital for treatment, SCDF said. No other injuries were reported.

Preliminary investigations suggest the fire may have originated from a PMA. The incident adds to ongoing concerns over fires involving active mobility devices (AMDs). These include personal mobility devices (PMDs), power-assisted bicycles and PMAs.

SCDF data shows the total number of fires rose by 3 per cent in 2025, to 2,050 cases, up from 1,990 in 2024. There were 304 electrical fires in homes in 2025. Of these, 34 involved AMDs. While AMD fires fell overall from 67 in 2024 to 49 in 2025, PMD fires increased from 25 to 31. Despite the dip in total AMD fires, SCDF said such incidents remain a concern, especially in homes where flames can spread fast in tight spaces.

In dense estates like Punggol, where many families live floor above floor, a small device can pose a big risk. A short circuit or battery fault in a living room can quickly fill a flat with thick smoke.

SCDF has urged the public to buy and use only original batteries for their devices. It also advised against charging batteries or devices for long periods or overnight.

The Punggol case is a reminder that these tools are useful in daily life but can pose fire risks if mishandled. Safe charging habits at home matter. In high-rise living, one device affects more than one household.

