SCDF: Depot Road HDB fire sends one resident to hospital, 70 evacuated

SINGAPORE: A fire broke out at an HDB block along Depot Road on Saturday evening, sending one resident to the hospital and forcing about 70 people to leave their homes as a safety step.

The incident happened at Block 103B, Depot Road, at about 5:30 p.m. on Jan 24. Thick black smoke was seen rising from a unit on the 12th floor, drifting across nearby blocks and reducing visibility.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said firefighters found the blaze inside one room of the unit. Two water jets were used to put out the fire. No one was inside the flat at the time. Other parts of the unit were affected by heat and smoke.

Police and SCDF officers evacuated about 70 residents as a precaution. One resident, who had left the unit before SCDF arrived, felt unwell and was taken to Singapore General Hospital for treatment.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, SCDF said in a Facebook post on Jan 24 at 8:01 p.m.

Scenes like this are not uncommon in dense housing estates, where smoke can spread quickly through shared spaces. Fires often raise fresh concerns about home safety, especially in high-rise living, where a single unit can affect many households within minutes.

SCDF has said in past advisories that common causes of home fires include unattended cooking, electrical faults and unattended lighted materials. The agency regularly urges residents to stay alert at home and reduce everyday fire risks.

The situation at Depot Road was brought under control without serious injuries, but it served as another reminder of how fast a routine evening can turn into an emergency.