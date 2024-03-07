Entertainment

3 men arrested for helping 4 others get into The Eras Tour without tickets

ByAnna Maria Romero

March 7, 2024

SINGAPORE: Three men were nabbed for assisting two other men and two women without tickets with entering Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour concert on Monday (Mar 4). Police reports were filed after people allegedly trespassed to get into the concert.

On Wednesday (Mar 6), Yang Chenguang, 29, and Li Xiao Wei, 45, were charged in court for abetting three concertgoers in their cheating of event organiser Kallang Alive Sport Management, a CNA report says. The third man who was arrested has not yet been charged.

The two men, Chinese nationals, have been ordered to be remanded for investigations and will be back in court next week.

Yang is said to have distracted a security guard while Li held a turnstile while Shangguan Linmo, Hu Zhijun, and Yang Junhao entered the National Arena. The three, along with another individual, are also being investigated for criminal trespass. All four are between the ages of 21 and 25.

See also  Swiftie asks why Singaporeans "cry for joy" for football but cringe at Swifties when they "cry for joy" for Taylor Swift

Several people who had tried to get into the concert on Monday night were detained by the security staff deployed by Kallang Alive Sport Management, which manages Singapore Sports Hub, The Eras Tour’s venue. Legitimate concertgoers also helped with identifying the trespassers, which allowed the authorities and security staff to nab them.

For a cheating conviction, a person can receive a jail sentence of as long as three years, be made to pay a fine, or both. As for criminal trespass, a person found guilty faces a jail sentence of as long as three months, a fine of up to S$1,500, or both.

Swift has already performed in three of the six concert dates in Singapore for The Eras Tour, with three more performances beginning tonight, Mar 7, and will continue for two nights more until Mar 9.

Singapore is Swift’s only Southeast Asian stop for the Eras Tour, and over 300,000 tickets were sold, with many fans coming from different nearby countries.

See also  Swifties rejoice! Taylor Swift touches down in Singapore; fans wait at Seletar Airport as pop superstar lands

Read also: PM Lee defends exclusive Taylor Swift concert deal and says it was not an unfriendly act towards SEA neighbours

A spokesperson from Kallang Alive Sport Management said in a statement with Yahoo Southeast Asia that police officers “will continue to work closely to ensure the safety and security of the public at events” at the Sports Hub.

“KASM wishes to thank patrons who came forward with their observations that helped the security team and authorities close in on the trespassers,” the spokesperson added. /TISG

Read also: Swifties concerned over Taylor Swift’s coughing fit during The Eras Tour Singapore concert

ByAnna Maria Romero

Related Post

Entertainment

Stray Kids’ Chk Chk Boom hits new milestone on Spotify, surpassing 100 million plays in less than two months

September 17, 2024 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

Dear Hyeri drama photos: Shin Hye Sun reveals her new secret personality after severe emotional trauma

September 16, 2024 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

BABYMONSTER unleashes the magic! — Exclusive behind-the-scenes footage from their final Kobe fan meeting

September 16, 2024 Lydia Koh

You missed

Business & Economy

Singapore stock market poised for boost as Fed readies rate cut

September 17, 2024 Gemma Iso
Law

Scam alert: Victims lose $28K due to phishing scams impersonating OneMotoring

September 17, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Property

New private home sales in Singapore hit 16-year low; interest rate cut and new project launches could boost sales

September 17, 2024 Mary Alavanza
SG Economy

Chee Hong Tat: “If we don’t try, our chances of success are zero” — SG prepared to make “bold changes” to revitalise its struggling stock market

September 17, 2024 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.