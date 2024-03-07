3 men arrested for helping 4 others get into The Eras Tour without tickets

SINGAPORE: Three men were nabbed for assisting two other men and two women without tickets with entering Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour concert on Monday (Mar 4). Police reports were filed after people allegedly trespassed to get into the concert.

On Wednesday (Mar 6), Yang Chenguang, 29, and Li Xiao Wei, 45, were charged in court for abetting three concertgoers in their cheating of event organiser Kallang Alive Sport Management, a CNA report says. The third man who was arrested has not yet been charged.

The two men, Chinese nationals, have been ordered to be remanded for investigations and will be back in court next week.

Yang is said to have distracted a security guard while Li held a turnstile while Shangguan Linmo, Hu Zhijun, and Yang Junhao entered the National Arena. The three, along with another individual, are also being investigated for criminal trespass. All four are between the ages of 21 and 25.

Several people who had tried to get into the concert on Monday night were detained by the security staff deployed by Kallang Alive Sport Management, which manages Singapore Sports Hub, The Eras Tour’s venue. Legitimate concertgoers also helped with identifying the trespassers, which allowed the authorities and security staff to nab them.

For a cheating conviction, a person can receive a jail sentence of as long as three years, be made to pay a fine, or both. As for criminal trespass, a person found guilty faces a jail sentence of as long as three months, a fine of up to S$1,500, or both.

Swift has already performed in three of the six concert dates in Singapore for The Eras Tour, with three more performances beginning tonight, Mar 7, and will continue for two nights more until Mar 9.

Singapore is Swift’s only Southeast Asian stop for the Eras Tour, and over 300,000 tickets were sold, with many fans coming from different nearby countries.

A spokesperson from Kallang Alive Sport Management said in a statement with Yahoo Southeast Asia that police officers “will continue to work closely to ensure the safety and security of the public at events” at the Sports Hub.

“KASM wishes to thank patrons who came forward with their observations that helped the security team and authorities close in on the trespassers,” the spokesperson added. /TISG

