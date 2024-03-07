Hwang Jung Eum makes glam comeback in “The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection”

The recently unveiled images for the upcoming thriller series, “The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection,” showcase Hwang Jung Eum in a striking role.

This second season of the 2023 hit drama, “The Escape of the Seven,” continues the tale of revenge, portraying the counteroffensive of seven individuals returned from hell against a new evil aligned with Matthew Lee (Uhm Ki Joon). Hwang Jung Eum reprises her character, Geum Ra Hee, known for her willingness to do anything for personal gain.

Spoilers ahead

In the previous season, Geum Ra Hee fell victim to Matthew Lee’s orchestrated game. However, she opts to collaborate with him again, motivated by her own desires.

The fresh stills depict Geum Ra Hee with a new, short hairstyle. The images convey an eerie ambience, juxtaposing her cold expression with a smile. Meanwhile, her somber look hints at impending challenges she is set to confront. Despite maintaining a prosperous life at the cost of her daughter’s demise, Geum Ra Hee encounters an unforeseen upheaval.”The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection” is slated to debut on March 29 at 10 p.m. KST and seems to be an exciting continuation of the plot.

Veteran actress

Hwang Jung Eum is a well-established South Korean actress who has been captivating audiences for over two decades. Born in 1985, Hwang Jung Eum initially started her career in the music industry.

She debuted in 2002 as a member of the K-pop girl group Sugar, but transitioned into acting shortly after in 2004. Hwang Jung Eum gained significant recognition through her role in the popular sitcom “High Kick Through the Roof” (2009). This success paved the way for her first leading role in the drama series “Listen to My Heart” (2011).

Hwang Jung Eum married businessman Lee Young-don in 2016, and they have two children together. Some of her notable works include: “Secret Love” (2013), “Kill Me, Heal Me” (2015), “She Was Pretty” (2015), “Mystic Pop-up Bar” (2020).