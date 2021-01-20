Police arrest man who broke into neighbour’s flat and kissed her while she was sleeping

- Advertisement -

Singapore—The police arrested a man who let himself into his neighbor’s unit and kissed her while she was sleeping.

The incident occurred on Monday morning (Jan 18) at a building along Tampines Street 83.

Ironically, the man called the police himself around noon that day and was later arrested.

CNA reported that the police issued a news release concerning the incident on Tuesday (Jan 19).

The man, 33, entered the unlocked next-door unit of the building where he lives.

His neighbour, a 29-year-old woman, was asleep.

She woke up when he had kissed her on the lips several times, and found that he had pinned her by her wrists.

The police said, “The woman woke to the situation, screamed at the man to leave and contacted her family member for assistance.”

This frightened the man, who ran back to his own unit and locked himself in.

He then called the police, telling them that there were two people outside his door who “wanted to beat him.”

The police found two men there, demanding that he open the door and come out.

The police told the men to keep back and asked the man inside to open the door, but he would not.

Instead, he threatened that he would jump out of the window.

However, after two hours of negotiations with officers from the Special Operations Command and Singapore Civil Defence Force, the man unlocked the door to his unit.

He was taken to Changi General Hospital and received a referral for psychiatric assessment at the Institute of Mental Health.

According to the police, he has been arrested for outrage of modesty and criminal trespass.

On Jan 20, he will face these charges in court.

Should he be found guilty of outrage of modesty, he may receive a jail sentence of up to two years, a fine, a caning, or a combination of the three punishment.

As for a conviction for criminal trespass, he could end up in jail for as long as three months and/or be fined an amount as high as S$1,500.

Shin Min Daily News reported that the man is unemployed and that his wife and children moved out of his unit over a year ago.

As for the victim, she told the Chinese daily that the incident frightened her.

“We’ve been neighbours for six years. I’ve always thought he was weird and avoided him as much as I could. I’d even walk faster when passing by his unit,” she added.

Her fiancé got very angry when he learned about the incident, especially since he has given money and cigarettes to the man on occasion.

Other neighbours in the building also talked to Shin Min Daily News about the man’s erratic behaviour.

/TISG

