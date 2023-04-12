26 athletes to represent Singapore at 12th ASEAN Para games

SINGAPORE — Singapore will send 26 para-athletes to the 12th ASEAN Para Games, which will be held later this year from June 3 to 9 in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. The ASEAN Para Games, held several weeks after the 32nd SEA Games, will feature 13 sports and e-sports as demonstration games. Team Singapore para-athletes will participate in six sports – athletics, badminton, boccia, powerlifting, swimming and table tennis.

The Singapore contingent will be led by Chef de Mission Erynne Lim, a board member of the Singapore National Paralympic Council.

“It is a great honour to lead our athletes at the ASEAN Para Games. I would like to congratulate the athletes on their selection and am confident that they will fly the Singapore flag high. I wish them all the best as they enter the final stage of preparations for the Games,” said Lim.

The Republic’s flagbearer at the ASEAN Para Games will be boccia player Toh Sze Ning. The 29-year-old won a silver medal in the individual female BC3 and a gold medal in the mixed pair BC3 categories at the 11th APG.

“This will be my fifth time representing Singapore at the ASEAN Para Games and I am very happy and honoured to be selected as the flagbearer. I will continue to do my best and hope to bring glory to Singapore again and make Singaporeans proud,” expressed Toh.

Singapore won a total of 28 medals in the previous ASEA Para Games in Solo, Indonesia. In 2022 the para-athletes brought home seven golds, nine silvers and 12 bronze as they finished seventh in the medal standings.

There will be three debutants for Singapore at this year’s ASEAN Para Games. Xavier Lim (badminton), Jareth Wong (swimming), and Rodrick Li (table tennis). Our oldest para-athlete is 43-year-old Ang Chee Hiong (badminton) while the youngest para-athlete is 16-year-old Aloysius Gan who will be competing in boccia. The full list of Team Singapore para-athletes for the 12th ASEAN Para Games can be found below.

