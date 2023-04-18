15 para-swimmers to represent Singapore as Citi Para Swimming World Series returns

SINGAPORE — The Citi Para Swimming World Series will return to Singapore after a four-year absence, featuring Paralympians Yip Pin Xiu, Toh Wei Soong and Sophie Soon headlining the 15-member strong Team Singapore para-swimmers that will compete on the home ground from 29 Apr to 1 May at the OCBC Aquatic Centre, Singapore Sports Hub.

Fans can also cheer on ASEAN Para Games medalists Colin Soon, Wong Zhi Wei, and Danielle Moi, while Jareth Wong and Robby Yeo will make their debut for Team Singapore. The Singapore Disability Sports Council aims to ensure that the event is more than a celebration of top-level competition but also a catalyst for developing the next generation of Para Swimmers in Singapore. The Singapore leg, the only Asian stop, marks the fifth out of nine in the 2023 series. Spectators can look forward to seeing these incredible athletes push themselves to the limit and showcase the very best of para-swimming.

The Singapore leg – the only Asian stop – marks the fifth out of nine in the 2023 Series. Team Singapore para swimmers, have participated in the two legs thus far and collected three gold and five bronze medals. The Singapore leg also allows Singaporeans to rally behind local athletes as they take on the world’s best.

“Para-swimming is an important and growing sport in Singapore, and we are proud to have the opportunity to host this prestigious event in our country, to showcase its thrills to Singaporeans. Our para swimmers have been training hard, and we are confident that they will put on their best performances, particularly with the support of our home crowd,” said Kelly Fan, executive director of the Singapore Disability Sports Council.

In the previous leg at the Ponds Forge International Swimming Centre from 17 to 19 Mar in Sheffield, Great Britain, Team Singapore managed to clinch a bronze medal through Yip in the women’s multiclass 50m backstroke event. Prior to that, Singapore only participated in one other Swimming World Series from 17 to 19 Feb in Australia, where they had an excellent outing, bringing home three golds and four bronze medals.

Captains Yip and Toh led the team by example as they clinched two golds and bronze, respectively. Yip won top honours in the women’s 100m back and women’s 50m back, while Toh settled for third spot in the men’s 50m free and men’s 50m fly. Team Singapore’s third gold medal was won by Soon in the women’s 50m breast, while the team’s remaining bronze medals were won by Colin Soon in the men’s 50m breast and Danielle Moi in the women’s 200m free.

“The upcoming Singapore leg will be my third time racing on home ground and I’m excited for it because all my friends, family, and supporters know that I compete but them being able to see me actually do it is different. The World Series is a unique racing format and really fun with the point system. Everybody just races against each other, so there’s a little bit more pressure but I’m looking forward to it and to do my best. It’ll be part of my lead up for the World Championships in August where I hope to retain my titles. What I want to do is to continue strategising our race plans, try to get our taper done well so that we will be ready for Manchester when the time comes,” said Yip ahead of the Citi Para Swimming World Series in Singapore.

Singapore will welcome over 150 para-swimmers from around the globe for this competition, including six-time ironman-winner-Paralympian Susan Schnarndorf (Brazil), Paralympic medalists Alexandra Stamatopoulou (Greece), Cameron Leslie (New Zealand), as well as one of the most successful para swimmers of all time – Teresa Perales (Spain). Tang Wai Lok (Hong Kong), who has competed in three Paralympics – 2012 (London), 2016 (Rio), and 2020 (Tokyo) will be in Singapore too and hopes to use this opportunity to qualify for his fourth Paralympic.

“I can take the opportunity to observe new swimmers from various countries and understand the strength of swimmers after the epidemic by participating in the competition in Singapore. I hope to strive for the result that can meet the Minimum Qualification Standard and qualify for the 2024 Paralympics in the competition,” expressed Tang, who won a gold medal in Rio in the men’s 200m freestyle.

In addition to the festive village, ticket holders to the Citi Para Swimming World Series Singapore 2023 can enjoy free snacks, goodies and games like archery and mini-bowling, and photo opportunities with Merli, the Merlion. Tickets start from $10 for a day pass and $25 for a three-day season pass and can be purchased through SISTIC. Free entry is available for persons with disabilities to ensure that everyone can experience the excitement of the competition.

