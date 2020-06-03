Morning brief: Coronavirus update for June 3, 2020

- Advertisement -

As of 8 am, June 3, 2020:

World count: 6,325,303 cases, 2,727,679 recoveries, 377,460 deaths

There are now 6,325,303 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 worldwide. There have been 377,460 deaths from the coronavirus since the pandemic began. The United States has the highest number of coronavirus cases, with 1,869,013 infections, followed by Brazil (556,688) and Russia (423,741).

The US has the highest death toll in the world, with 107,648 fatalities from Covid-19, followed by the United Kingdom (39,369) and Italy (33,530).

2,727,679 people worldwide have recovered from the coronavirus.

Singapore: 544 additional cases, 709 more discharged, 4 new community cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said on June 2 that there are 544 new Covid-19 cases in the country. Singapore now has a total of 35,836 confirmed cases, with an additional 709 discharged from hospital. A total of 23,175 individuals have recovered, and 24 have died.

The country also has four new community cases, up from zero the day before. The rest of the new cases are migrant workers housed in dormitories.

Three dormitories have been named as new infection clusters: 6 Tuas View Square, 65 & 67 Tuas View Walk 2, and 18 Woodlands Industrial Park E1.

Six Covid-19 patients are said to be in critical condition, while 331 are undergoing treatment in hospital. The 12,206 other active cases are in community facilities.

Hong Kong: Social distancing extended as new cases emerge

Social distancing regulations in Hong Kong have been extended as new local coronavirus transmissions have been reported. This means that people can only gather in groups of eight for two more weeks. Hong Kong’s secretary for food and health, Professor Sophia Chan said at a news conference, “We need to maintain gathering restrictions for another 14 days from June 5 to June 18,” and urged Hongkongers not to “let their guard down.”

She also warned the public to “expect there will be sporadic local cases or even mini-outbreaks” in the future.

Six new coronavirus cases were confirmed on June 2, bringing Hong Kong’s total to 1,094. Four people have died of Covid-19 related causes. Prof Chan also said that the “Compulsory Quarantine of Persons Arriving at Hong Kong from Foreign Places Regulation” has been extended for another three months.

China: Almost 10 million tested in Wuhan, no new symptomatic cases discovered

In Wuhan, the city in central China where the coronavirus originated, 9.9 million residents were tested for Covid-19, with no new infections found. The Chinese Preventive Medicine Association’s Lu Zuxun said, ”From May 14 to the end of June 1, 9,899,828 people in Wuhan have received nucleic acid tests.”

However, 300 asymptomatic cases were discovered among those tested, but China does not consider asymptomatic cases to be confirmed cases. Mr Lu added, “At present, the proportion of asymptomatic infections in Wuhan is extremely low in the entire population, and no cases of asymptomatic infections infecting other people have been found.”

New Zealand: No new cases in 11 days, restrictions eased

New Zealand only has one active case of Covid-19 left in the country, and no new infections have been reported in the past 11 days. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said, “If and only if there are no further unexpected cases over the coming days, then we could be in a position to move to alert level one that week,” meaning that social distancing restrictions would be removed completely and that mass gatherings would be allowed again. However, travel restrictions will stay in place.—/TISG

