Lit cigarette butt thrown out the window lands on kitchen blinds of neighbour below

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A concerned citizen took to Facebook to politely request her neighbour who resides above to please stop throwing their lit cigarette butts out the kitchen window as it lands inside her home, causing a potential fire hazard.

On Saturday (June 27), Sunil Sabas shared her experience on Facebook page Complaint Singapore hoping to get the attention of her “dear neighbour at Boon Lay.” She requested for said neighbour’s kind understanding to please stop throwing their lit cigarette butts out the kitchen window. Ms Subas noted that this had happened multiple times and fortunately, she was home. “If not, this may cause a fire hazard for my home,” she added.

Ms Sabas uploaded a photo of a discarded cigarette landing on her kitchen blinds and burning a hole through the material. She mentioned that other times, the cigarette would land on her clothes or towels hung outside to dry. “Seems like your cigarette littering skills is at an advanced level, the cigarette also can swee swee land on my bamboo pole,” wrote Ms Subas. While she was unsure if the neighbour was honing their talent for flicking cigarettes, she urged them to practice at home because such actions pose a fire hazard for others.

Ms Subas has reached out by placing a notice at the common areas, hoping the neighbour would see it.

- Advertisement -

It appears that many residents face the same issue as netizens shared their plight with discarded cigarettes in their homes.

Bridget Dorai suggested for Ms Subas install a makeshift hood cover above her window to prevent cigarettes from entering her home. At the same time, Tigerson Edmund Chan advised her to put up a camera to catch the suspect and put an end to the ordeal.

While another netizen told Ms Subas to file a police report, noting that traces of DNA could be found on the cigarette, LS Chong explained that he had done the same thing in the past; however, the police refused to investigate. “I asked if they will take up the case when there’s a fire? They replied, ‘Yes’,” said Mr Chong. Others advised Ms Subas to complain to the National Environment Agency, Housing and Development Board or the Town Council for some assistance on possible next steps and to emphasise fire safety. “If all else fails, write to a Member of Parliament,” commented Rohana Mudzaffar. “Sure to follow up fast nowadays.”

Read related: