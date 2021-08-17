Senior resident constantly spits and dumps water to the ground floor

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A member of the public is at a loss after a senior resident continually spat in the corridor and dumped water to the ground floor.

He took to a Facebook group known as “Complaint Singapore” to speak up about the senior resident’s inconsiderate and unhygienic behaviour.

According to the netizen’s caption, both his town council and the National Environment Agency (NEA) have failed to take any proper action against his neighbour, despite the fact that multiple reports have been made already.

“The corridor is full of spits, even the ground floor wasn’t spared,” the netizen wrote. He also shared that the senior resident likes to pour water down to the ground floor, as well.

He expressed that he had no idea how to deal with his neighbour since it had happened numerous times.

The netizen also included two videos in his post.

In the first video, an elderly man could be seen holding a pink container and upending it over the parapet.

In the second video, the same man could be seen with a mask pulled down. He can be seen and heard spitting to the side of the corridor.

Some other netizens took to the comments section to share their thoughts and views about the matter.

A netizen suggested that the poster could try the OneService application. Singapore’s Ministry of National Development rolled out the OneService application to provide a channel where members of the public can report municipal issues within Singapore with ease and convenience.

A few other netizens sympathized with the poster, saying that they had met their fair share of inconsiderate neighbours before. While they had previously reported such individuals to the relevant authorities, they had eventually given up on doing so.

You Zi Xuan is an intern at The Independent SG. /TISG

