Man asks what he should do after finding out his wife lied about previously having an abortion and him being her first

Singapore — A man asked for advice about what to do after finding out his wife had an abortion during her school days.
In an anonymous post on the popular Facebook page NUSWhispers, the man wrote that he “accidentally found out” that she had to have an abortion when she was younger. While he declined to say how he found out, he added that it was not intentional.
The man wrote that his wife lied about him being her first. “I did not get to know this during dating and even after marriage”, he wrote.
Feeling very cheated, the man asked netizens for advice on what to do.
Most of those who commented on the man’s post told him in no uncertain terms that his wife may have kept her past a secret because of the trauma she may have gone through.
Others added that it was her secret and she did not have to disclose everything to him. Netizens also told the man off for wanting to be her ‘first’ and for the pride he held for that.
Last month, after her boyfriend left her following a pregnancy scare, a depressed girl wrote in asking other netizens for advice.
For the past six months, she wrote that he had been toying with her. “I gave in to having unprotected sex with him and ended up missing my period,” she wrote.
“The first thing he said when he knew I missed my period was we will need a lot of money if you are going for an abortion,” she added.
Very hurt by what her boyfriend said, she said that she understood that they were both still studying and did not have much money.
“It really looks like he is just using me for sex and nothing else,” she wrote. A few weeks later, they broke up after her boyfriend ghosted her.
She added that while it was good that she did not get pregnant, she found it very difficult to trust anyone. “I don’t know what wrong have I done to deserve this,” she wrote. /TISG
