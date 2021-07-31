Boyfriend who almost got girlfriend pregnant tells her ‘we will need a lot of money if you are going for an abortion’ and goes MIA

- Advertisement -

Singapore — After her boyfriend left her following a pregnancy scare, a depressed girl wrote in asking other netizens for advice.

For the past six months, she wrote that he had been toying with her.

“I gave in to having unprotected sex with him and ended up missing my period”, she wrote.

“The first thing he said when he knew I missed my period was we will need a lot of money if you are going for an abortion”, she added.

Very hurt by what her boyfriend said, she added that she understood that they were both still studying and did not have much money.

“It really looks like he is just using me for sex and nothing else”, she wrote. A few weeks later, they broke up after her boyfriend ghosted her.

She added that while it was good that she did not get pregnant, she found it very difficult to trust anyone. “I don’t know what wrong have I done to deserve this”, she wrote.

Netizens who commented on the post gave her advice not to trust such guys in future.

