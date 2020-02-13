Food spots in Singapore lose their long queues

- Advertisement -

Despite the pandemonium of events that the COVID-19 outbreak has stirred up in Singapore, Singaporeans have found a silver lining in the pretty cloudy past few days. Due to the DORSCON level being raised to orange less than a week ago, citizens have been delighted to see that well-loved food spots have been much less packed than usual. Though people are generally more inclined to judging a food spot by its queue, the sight of these “queue-less” spots for good food has managed to brighten spirits.

In a recent report, The Smart Local listed eight Singaporean favorites most of which normally have a wait time of around 1-2 hours. Shake Shack crowned the list, as its typical long queue has become almost as famous as its burgers. According to the report, it was “practically a ghost town,” a totally different scene from its usual 45 minute to 1.5 hour wait.

Also on the list was Burger & Lobster, known to have a limited number of tables. Though A&W and Genki Sushi are also known to have long wait times on certain days of the week, the almost two hour wait has been cut due to the current situation in Singapore. HEYTEA from China was also on the list.

Despite the long queues almost synonymous with modern tea, customers craving bubble tea would be pleased to know that they will not have to wait very long to get it. Shi Li Fang in Tanjong Pagar outlet, which is known to be full most especially during lunchtime, was reportedly “eerily quiet.” Arabica and Don Don Donki also made the list.

Netizens responded to this news online. While a few argued that there were, in fact, still queues, others took it as a sign to finally give the food spots a try. Many netizens, however tagged their friends, most likely to invite their friends out to eat at these food spots with reportedly no queues.

…which is something that would, of course, change–should they all go at once!