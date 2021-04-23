Yishun block sees three dead kittens in a week, cat patrol appeals for witnesses

- Advertisement -

Singapore – Three kittens have been found dead within a week at a Yishun block. Two were allegedly thrown out of a Housing and Development Board (HDB) flat.

Facebook page Yishun Cat Patrol shared the alarming news of two kittens allegedly thrown down from an HDB unit at Block 671A Yishun Avenue 4 on Apr 16 at around 10.05 pm.

According to the post, the police and Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) have been alerted to the case.

Yishun Cat Patrol is also appealing for witnesses to the incident.

In a comment, Yishun Cat Patrol tagged Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin and the People’s Action Party Member of Parliament Louis Ng Kok Kwang (Nee Soon GRC), who is also the founder of Animals Concerns Research and Education Society (ACRES).

“Dear Sirs, We plead for your attention on this matter. We hope a thorough investigation can be conducted to identify the culprits, and we appeal for a stricter punishment for such animal murder and cruelty. Obviously, a small fine and being banned from having pets for 1 year is an absurd sentence (sic),” said Yishun Cat Patrol.

The case of a third kitten was highlighted in a comment.

“Remember a few days ago the case of the two kittens being thrown down at Yishun? I came across this comment saying another kitten with the same colour was found dead at the exact same spot yesterday (Apr 20),” wrote a concerned individual.

“Is there anything being done by the authorities to catch this serial cat killer?”

According to a separate post by a concerned individual on Sayang Our Singapore’s Community Cats Facebook page, a total of five kittens have been spotted dead in the area. The other two instances were in January and October last year.

“Cat lovers staying around the area, pls go patrol the block. See any dead/roaming kittens, report via One Service app,” the post noted./TISG

