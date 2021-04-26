Serangoon resident calls delivery workers ‘dirty b*******’ for stepping on doorstep with ‘black dirty shoes’

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A resident in Serangoon ended up being blacklisted by delivery workers in the area after complaints were made regarding her strongly-worded sign scolding delivery personnel for being “dirty b*******.”

A woman staying in a unit at Block 304 Serangoon Avenue 2 had posted a sign warning delivery workers against stepping on her doorstep with their “black, dirty shoes,” reported Chinese newspaper Lianhe Wanbao on Friday (Apr 23).

The poster reads, “Dirty b*******. Stop stepping on my doorstep with your black dirty shoes and expect us to clean your dirt”, followed by more name-calling.

A caller informed Wanbao after his friend made deliveries to the unit twice. He noted that both were unpleasant experiences.

“The first time, she scolded him for leaving his footprints on the doorstep. He thought it was baffling, but he just walked away,” said the informant.

His friend saw the hand-written note posted on the front gate during the second delivery.

“After my friend saw the note, he was very angry and just placed the parcel at her doorstep and left.”

However, the woman later complained to the company, noting that the delivery worker had dirtied her doorstep. She also wasn’t happy that he had left her parcel at her door, reported Wanbao.

According to the woman’s neighbours, she was obsessed with cleanliness. They would often see her scrubbing the corridor every night at around 10 pm with a disinfecting solution.

Speaking to Wanbao, the woman explained that the delivery personnel’s shoes were often covered in mud and dirt. They would also leave her parcels on top of their footprints on her doorstep, which aggravated her.

“I was so angry the day before that I called the police and complained to the company.”

The woman hopes that delivery workers would hand her the parcel without stepping on her doorstep. If she is not at home, they should deliver at a different time, she added.

“Many of the delivery guys would complain to me, saying that it’s a ‘headache’ whenever they have to deliver items to her,” shared a neighbour.

The neighbour noted that the note has been posted for about two months and would change every four or five days but retain the same tone and message.

“They feel powerless as they’re just working hard to deliver items to customers but get scolded instead. They said they’ve ‘blacklisted’ her, but actually, there’s nothing they can do.” /TISG

